Cops shut down dozen Queens massage parlors accused of being brothels

The NYPD closed a dozen Queens massage parlors that have been accused of being brothels, cops said Friday.

At least seven of the alleged houses of ill repute were shut down on Thursday night as cops did a coordinated quality-of-life initiative in Corona, Queens.

The initiative was overseen by Mayor Adams, who took part in a tactical meeting at the 115th Precinct before the NYPD went out to close the massage parlors down.

Five other massage parlors were closed a week earlier, cops said. All 12 were located along a stretch of Roosevelt Ave.

The storefronts were closed down after “investigations were conducted into allegations of illegal prostitution taking place at the establishments,” an NYPD spokesman said.

Before the raid, undercover NYPD officers had gone into the parlors. During their visits, workers agreed to perform sex acts in exchange for a fee, cops said.

No arrests were made nor were any summonses given out during the raid, but cops issued New York Supreme Court orders to close the parlors through the city’s nuisance abatement law.

Store owners will have to litigate these cases in court and prove that they are being used for lawful purposes, an NYPD spokesman said.

NYPD Assistant Commissioner Kaz Daughtry, who took part of the initiative, said the NYPD would use every tool at their disposal to shutter houses of ill repute.

“We will come, we will send out undercovers and we will do everything within the law to shut you down,” he told WABC news. “If you open up again, under a different name, we’re going to repeat the process again, come back and shut you down again.”