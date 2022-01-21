Cops: Six arrested in Circle K robbery

Jan. 21—Police allege six people, including five females ranging in age from 16 to 20, took part in the armed holdup of the Circle K convenience store at 4041 Community Road before dawn on Wednesday.

Police said a thorough investigation into the armed robbery led to the arrests Thursday evening of a 20-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man, two 18-year-old women and two 16-year-old girls. The two girls were handed over to juvenile authorities and booked into the Regional Youth Detention Center in Waycross, police said.

However, because the crime involved a firearm, the two teens are being charges as adults, police said. All six are charged with one count each of armed robbery.

According to police, the take from the holdup was about $30, or roughly $5 apiece for each of the alleged bandits.

Police said the group of alleged robbers entered the Circle K at around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, confronting the lone clerk who was behind the counter. The clerk told police that "three to four subjects dressed in all black entered the store," according to the police report obtained Friday by The News. Police said the man pulled a handgun with black grip and a "silver slide" and pointed it at the clerk, who raised her arms, the report said.

The clerk complied when ordered to open the cash register, the report said. A woman went behind the counter, took the money and placed it in a "black shoulder type bag," the report said.

The robbers ran from the store in an unknown direction. The clerk told police there could not have been more than $75 in the cash register, but that the amount was likely closer to $30, including cash and change, the report said.

County patrol officers and investigators reviewed the store's security surveillance video. Shortly after the incident, patrol officers in the area found black clothing from the robbery that had been discarded nearby, the report said.

Working throughout Wednesday and into Thursday afternoon, investigators pieced together the case from speaking with witnesses and gathering evidence, police said. The county police SWAT team and patrol officers "executed multiple search warrants," police said. Police say they recovered the handgun allegedly used in the case.

Zaire Suez Bue, 20, Shalamar Ro'Shawn Burke, 20, Trinity Faith Harrison, 18, and Chesney Cherie Herndon, 18, all were booked into the Glynn County Detention Center between 5:51 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, jail records show. All remained in jail Friday, held without bond.