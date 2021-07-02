Cops follow speeding vehicle to hospital to locate South Side shooting victim

Jul. 2—Pittsburgh police responding to a Shotspotter gunshot alert in the South Side Flats early Friday wound up in a high-speed chase to find the victim.

The alert in the area of South 10th and Bingham streets came in shortly before 12:30 a.m., according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz.

While traveling to the scene officers saw a vehicle driving erratically at a high rate of speed away from the area," Cruz said.

Officers followed the vehicle to a local hospital where they found a man inside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was in critical condition, according to police.

The victim's name was not released.

Police located a crime scene at S.12th and Muriel Street.

Detectives from the city's Major Crimes and the Mobile Crime Unit processed evidence at the scene at South 12th and Muriel streets.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@triblive.com or via Twitter .