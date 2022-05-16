Cops still looking for answers in future U of L student’s death. His family is frustrated

It’s been nearly two years since 18-year-old Mykel Waide was shot and killed at the Residence Inn on Newtown Court, and police are still trying to gather enough evidence in the case to convict a suspect.

The shooting happened early one morning in August 2020. Police said they were dispatched to the Residence Inn for a report of a large disorder with shots fired at 1:30 a.m. and found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Waide, who played basketball at Tates Creek High School, was the only one to die from his injuries. He was back home to say goodbye to his friends after moving most of his belongings to the University of Louisville, where he was set to begin his first semester of college shortly after, his family said.

Detective Steven Cobb previously said at a preliminary hearing that Waide was a bystander in an altercation between rivaling gangs. Multiple shooters were on scene, according to Cobb.

Police lieutenant surprised after suspects weren’t indicted

Police previously charged three suspects in connection to Waide’s death, but a grand jury declined to indict the suspects in December. Lt. Paul Boyles with the Lexington police robbery/homicide unit was surprised that the men weren’t indicted. He thought the evidence submitted to the grand jury was sufficient.

“We don’t charge anyone just on their probable cause,” Boyles said. “Our goal is always a conviction and we will only move forward with charging if we think we can make a strong case for a conviction.”

Tayte Patton, Antonio Turner and Antwone Davenport were the suspects previously charged. All three were charged with murder and wanton endangerment, according to court records. Davenport was also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

The grand jury declined to indict without prejudice, meaning further evidence could be submitted and the case could be presented to a grand jury again, Fayette Commonwealth’s Attorney Lou Anna Red Corn said.

Patton’s attorney, Daniel Whitley, previously maintained Patton’s innocence in court records. He told the Herald-Leader he was “grateful the grand jury listened to the evidence and didn’t think it was sufficient.”

As detectives continue to investigate the murder, Boyles said witness statements could make the biggest difference. He said there were over 100 people at the incident, and someone saw something that could lead to a conviction.

“We assist the community and we work for the community, but it’s really the community that we need to help us to stand up to these types of offenders, these types of criminals,” Boyles said.

‘My grandchildren are still grieving’

Waide’s family continues to grieve the loss of their loved one. Waide’s grandmother, Andre Maxberry, said it’s been hard for the family to process the loss while receiving little to no updates on the case.

“My grandchildren are still grieving because they lost their sibling and their cousin,” Maxberry said. “It’s just not right and I’ve done everything that I could possibly do to try to help solve some murders around here, and it seems to me like (police) don’t want the information.”

Maxberry said she’s continuously asked police for updates on the case or tried to provide them with information, but those calls go unanswered. She’s spoken with supervisors before, who will repeat the same information from previous phone calls, according to Maxberry.

“That case file is lying back there, undisturbed,” Maxberry said. “They’re not trying to do anything.”

Maxberry said there’s not a day that goes by where she doesn’t think of Waide and wonders what she can do to help justify his death. She’s disappointed that his killers haven’t been arrested, and hopes justice will eventually be served.

“I’m not going to ever give up hope on finding who killed my grandson,” Maxberry said.