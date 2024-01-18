Cops Stop High-Speed Chase With High-Tech Grappler
Dramatic police dashcam video shows a high-speed pursuit filled with drama. As a yellow sports car flees from cops, Florida police officers deploy a high-tech device to bring the high-speed chase to a screeching halt. The device called the grappler is being introduced by police departments everywhere. It wraps around the tire of the fleeing vehicle and stops all forward motion. So far, there have been 600 stops using the grappler. Inside Edition’s Jim Moret has more.