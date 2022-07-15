Cops: Stray bullet from gunfight strikes visitor

Jul. 15—Stray bullets from a gunfight injured a woman visiting Brunswick from out of town Thursday evening, striking her in the leg while she was riding in a vehicle in the 1400 block of Stonewall Street, Brunswick Police Lt. Jose Galdamez said.

The woman was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, where she was flown by helicopter to UF Health Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., Galdamez said.

She was conscious and alert when police reached her after responding to the 6:30 p.m. shooting, he said.

Combatants were exchanging gunfire in the area of Stonewall Street, just south of Gloucester Street, when a bullet struck the woman in the knee inside the vehicle, Galdamez said.

"They were caught in the crossfire from what was going on there," Galdamez told The News. "They were not the intended targets."

Brunswick police are vigorously investigating the shooting, he said.

"We have leads we're catching up on and following," Galdamez said. "But we do not have anything concrete as of now, no arrests yet."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Brunswick Police investigator Terrence Tanner at 912-279-2650, Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516, or email bpdtips@brunswickpolice.org.

Police patrol officers on the overnight shift Thursday reported hearing gunfire three times in the 2300 block of Ellis Street, at Stonewall and Fourth streets and again at Fourth Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to police summary shift reports.

Police also responded Thursday night to a citizen's report of hearing gunfire at Brooklyn Homes.

No shell casings or other evidence was located at any of the scenes.