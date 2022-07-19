Cops: Subway robber nabbed at The Well

Jul. 19—A man robbed the Subway sandwich shop at gunpoint Saturday night in downtown Brunswick, escaping with cash, according to Brunswick Police.

Acting on a citizen's tip, however, police tracked the alleged robber down at The Well homeless day shelter.

Travis Keon Patterson, 37, was arrested late Saturday night and charged with robbery. He remained Monday in the Glynn County Detention Center, jail records show.

The robbery occurred Saturday evening, when an armed walked into the Subway, 1600 Newcastle St., said Brunswick Police Lt. Jose Galdamez. "He walked into the Subway and demanded money," Galdamez said. The suspect allegedly departed with cash, police said.

Patrol officers searched the immediate area, while city police investigators began processing the crime scene for evidence, police reported.

Later, a concerned citizen tipped police that the man could be found at The Well, a charitable shelter that serves the community's homeless during daylight hours. Responding police allegedly found Patterson at the location and arrested him.

He was booked into the county jail at 11:34 p.m. Saturday, jail records show.