Cops Surprised Boyfriend as He Hacked Off Girlfriend’s Head With Machete, Officials Say

Cheney Orr/Reuters

When police failed to get a response at a suburban Philadelphia residence after neighbors called with reports of domestic violence, they walked around the back to peer through a window.

There, they say, they saw a man his thirties in the act of chopping off his girlfriend’s head with a machete.

The victim was already dead when officers arrived and was in various stages of dismemberment.

Police responded to a call to the Willow Apartments in Clifton Heights at around 4 a.m. Friday morning. After knocking several times on the door, the officers investigated other ways into the ground-floor residence in Delaware County.

Witnesses told reporters that police shouted at the man to drop his weapon and open the door before they kicked it in. He was taken into custody without incident.

This story is developing.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.