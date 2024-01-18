Cops: Suspect gave a teen fentanyl and then Narcan

A Wichita Falls man is jailed in lieu of $515,000 bail after allegedly giving a minor fentanyl and then providing the victim Narcan when he became unconscious.

Arturo Martinez Madrid was booked into the Wichita County Jail on charges of manufacturing of a controlled substance, giving a controlled substance to a child and assault on a public servant.

According to affidavits filed by police, officers were called to an address in the 1300 block of Giddings Street on Tuesday to check on a reported drug overdose. They heard reports that Madrid had supplied the victim with suspected fentanyl powder.

When police searched the address, they found baggies containing substances that tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine. They arrested Madrid and a woman who also lived at the address.

Officers also heard from a witness that Madrid had provided the 17-year-old male the fentanyl in a car at the residence and the victim had inhaled the drug through a soda straw and became unresponsive. The witness told police Madrid had run to a nearby house and retrieved Narcan, which revived the victim, who was taken to a hospital.

Madrid was also charged with striking a detention officer as he was being placed into a cell after his arrest.

Fentanyl is a potent synthetic narcotic which can sometimes kill with a single dose. Narcan is a substance that can often revive fentanyl victims.

