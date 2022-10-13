Cops tape mysterious white liquid on Texas man’s door. ‘Am I being punked right now?’

Waking up to a mysterious bag of white liquid taped to his door, a Texas man’s reaction was what anyone’s would be — confusion.

What is this white liquid — and why is it there?

As he went searching for answers, Ring doorbell footage revealed a Lubbock police officer had left the bag on his door on Tuesday night, Oct. 11. The “why” of it all remained a mystery.

“I called (non-emergency) and @LubbockPolice told me the officer thought this bag of milk was mine and was returning it,” the man said in a Twitter post. “Am I being punked right now?”

I’m so confused. I was asleep and woke up to a white bag of liquid taped to my door. I called (non-emergency) and @LubbockPolice told me the officer thought this bag of milk was mine and was returning it. Am I being punked right now? pic.twitter.com/Lr5Y1BjG9r — JR (@JRtheRebel) October 12, 2022

His social media posts began to go viral, but there was still plenty of confusion over the entire situation.

Lubbock police tried to explain themselves in a social media post on Wednesday.

“One of our officers was called to the 5200 block of Bangor Avenue yesterday at 7:37 p.m. for a check subject call,” police said. “The officer spoke with the caller who told him someone specific left the bag with an ‘opaque white liquid that appeared to be milk’ on their door and they wanted the officer to return it to what they believed was the correct apartment. So, our officer did just that.”

Video shows that the officer tried to return the bag at 10:46 p.m., and he taped it to the door when no one answered.

The officer said he “thought he was doing a good deed,” but police called it “not the best course of action.”

Still puzzled? So is the resident.

“Still have questions,” he said in a Twitter post Wednesday.