Cops: teen critical after shooting, 3 arrested

Oct. 27—A 15-year-old boy is among three people arrested in connection with a Sunday afternoon shooting in the 2500 block of Stonewall Street that has left a teenager in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, Brunswick Police Capt. Angela Smith said.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was flown Sunday to UF Health Jacksonville hospital following the 1 p.m. shooting. He remained in critical condition on Wednesday, Smith said.

With assistance from the Long County Sheriff's Office, Brunswick police arrested 18-year-old Anthony Lamar King at around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in Ludowici, Smith said. King was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center and charged with criminal attempt to commit murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

City police detained a 15-year-old boy in connection with the shooting at around midnight Monday. He is being held in the Regional Youth Detention Center in Waycross on charges of party to a crime of aggravated assault. Later Monday afternoon police arrested 19-year-old Destiny Nicole Stevens. She remained Wednesday in the Glynn County jail on a charge of party to the crime of aggravated assault.

Police responding to a report of a shooting at 1 p.m. Sunday on Stonewall Street found the 17-year-old victim with multiple gunshots. Police said the boy was walking around when accosted by two males, one of whom drew a gun and shot the teen as he ran away.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Brunswick Police Detective Carla Futch at 912-279-2641, or silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.