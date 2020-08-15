Cops thought they were handling a Broward car crash. Then doctors found the bullet wounds

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies thought they were investigating a car crash early Saturday morning.

Then they discovered what may have killed a woman inside.

At about 3:20 a.m., deputies responded to a traffic crash in the 2900 block of Northwest 27th Avenue in Pompano Beach, Sgt. Donald Prichard said.

When deputies arrived, they saw a car and a woman who was “suffering from what appeared to be injuries from the traffic crash,” Prichard said.

The woman was taken to North Broward Health where she died. At the hospital, doctors saw that she had multiple gunshot wounds, Prichard said.

BSO Homicide and Crime Scene units are investigating this incident as a homicide.

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.