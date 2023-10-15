Cops say traffic stop for expired license plate turned up 'plethora' of drugs, guns near rehab center, daycare

Police in Georgia say a traffic stop for expired tags resulted in a major drug bust.

Nakyla Morman, 33, was pulled over Oct. 10 for driving a vehicle with an expired license plate. The officer conducting the traffic stop discovered multiple narcotics and two weapons, police said in a Facebook post.

"A plethora of drugs, from marijuana to methamphetamine to crack cocaine to powder cocaine," Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy told FOX 5 Atlanta, including what is referred to as a "crack cookie."

Morman is said to be the owner of the vehicle. She was arrested and charged with nine felonies, including trafficking, intent to distribute and possession of firearms.

The area Morman is accused of transporting the drugs through is reportedly surrounded by daycares, several schools and a substance recovery center called The Zone.

"She's just destroying other lives," Daniel Spinney, the director of program services at The Zone, told FOX 5. "To be able to come this close, we have daycares and schools in the area and the recovery center, and they should feel safe. They shouldn't have to worry about things like that being around."

Morman is currently at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond.

"This should serve as a good reminder that trouble can hide in plain sight," Marietta Police Chief Marty Ferrell said in the department's Facebook post. "The more we all practice ‘situational awareness’ and remember to call 911 if we see suspicious activity, the safer our communities will be."





