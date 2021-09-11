Cops: Two men critical after shooting over shoes

Sep. 11—Two men are in critical condition with gunshot wounds after a deal to buy shoes apparently went horribly wrong late Friday night at the Marsh Landing Apartments at 3875 U.S. Highway 17, Glynn County Police said.

Police were in route to a reported disturbance at Marsh Landing at about 11:10 p.m. Friday when emergency dispatchers announced that a man just arrived at Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital with a gunshot wound. Moments later dispatchers informed police that a second person arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. Both men were flown separately from the Brunswick hospital to UF Health Jacksonville hospital, where they are both in critical condition, police said.

Patrol officers later pinpointed the location of the shooting in an apartment unit at Marsh Landing and secured the area. Investigators determined "the shootings are alleged to have taken place during a prearranged transaction to purchase shoes," police said.

Glynn County police detectives obtained a warrant for the apartment unit and are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Glynn County Police investigator Chad Strickland at 912-554-7557 or Silent Witness hotline at 912-263-1333.