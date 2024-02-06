Cops ‘violently’ handcuff, arrest 2 women for taking care of stray cats, lawsuit says

Two women who care for stray cats were “violently” handcuffed and arrested by police after city officials in Alabama ordered the officers to detain them, according to a federal civil rights lawsuit.

Beverly Roberts, now 86, and Mary Alston, now 61, were accused of trespassing and were jailed after they set out to capture a cat they intended to have spayed in June 2022 in Wetumpka, the lawsuit said.

The women argue they were on public property and their arrests — as well as the criminal prosecutions that followed — were in retaliation for taking care of the city’s feral cats and advocating for animal rights, according to a complaint filed Jan. 24.

Before Roberts and Alston were detained, they “safely and responsibly” captured stray cats to arrange for them to be spayed, neutered and potentially homed since animal rights organizations lacked the resources to do so, according to a complaint.

However, this angered Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis, Chief of Police Greg Benton and Assistant Chief of Police Ed Reeves, the complaint said.

Willis is also accused of harboring anger toward Roberts and Alston for how they had been vocal about his “refusal to enforce animal rights laws,” specifically laws and ordinances that prohibit the “chaining” of dogs, according to the complaint.

The mayor, Benton and Reeves are accused of ordering their arrests.

Now, the women are suing over their “unlawful arrest and malicious prosecution,” the complaint shows.

The city of Wetumpka, Willis, Benton, Reeves and three city police officers are named as defendants.

McClatchy News contacted city attorney Justin Edwards for comment on Feb. 6 and didn’t receive an immediate response.

The women are arrested, ‘forced’ into police car

On June 25, 2022, Alston, then 60, was sitting in her car on public property, waiting to trap a female cat, when she noticed Willis drive by, according to the complaint.

Then, Wetumpka officers Kameron Ricks, Jason Crumpton and Brendan Foster arrived in their police patrol cars, the complaint said.

During the encounter, one of the officers asked Alston what she was doing, and in response, she said she “was trying to trap some cats,” according to Wetumpka Police Department body camera footage published by AL.com.

The officer told her they had received a report about someone trying to feed some cats, the footage shows.

Ultimately, the officers “demanded that she leave” before they left, according to the complaint.

However, the officers returned after Roberts, then 84, showed up to join Alston, who was still there, the complaint said. Then, they were both arrested.

“Alright Ms. Roberts … apparently they’ve had an issue with you out here before with the cats,” one officer told Roberts, who was sitting in her car before she was handcuffed, according to the body camera footage.

When the officer asked if she had been feeding cats, Roberts said, “Well I feed them, we’ve been trying to trap them and we get them neutered and then get them homes. So we’re trying to do the city a favor,” the footage shows.







“Well the city has asked you multiple times not to do this … now you’re trespassing,” the officer told her.

“We’re gonna have to take you to jail.”

After the officers handcuffed Roberts, they ordered Alston to “quit talking” and get inside her car as she tried to understand why Roberts was under arrest, according to the complaint.

Alston returned to her car, but tried to speak to the officers — resulting in Foster “grabbing (her), jerking her out of her vehicle by force, and then handcuffing her,” the complaint said.

The officers “aggressively forced (Alston and Roberts) into a police car, and then unjustifiably jailed them … based on a patently absurd, obviously pretextual assertion that Ms. Roberts and Ms. Alston were ‘trespassing’ on public property,” according to the complaint.

They did so while knowing Roberts was a disabled veteran and Alston had a heart condition she was taking prescribed medication for, the complaint said.

When Alston told the officers she needed her heart medication in jail, they’re accused of refusing to give it to her, according to the complaint.

As Roberts was detained in jail, one of the officers ignored her as she “lost consciousness, fell to the floor, and hit her head” and didn’t get her medical help, the complaint said.

Ultimately, Roberts and Alson were convicted of third-degree criminal trespassing and sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation, but their attorneys filed appeals, AL.com reported.

Then, an Elmore County Circuit Court granted prosecutors’ motions to drop the case against both women in April 2023, according to the outlet.

“The charges were brought maliciously, to harass and embarrass Ms. Roberts and Ms. Alston and to deter them from exercising their right to” trap, neuter and release the stray cats “and to peaceably assemble on public property,” the complaint said.

With their lawsuit, the women request compensatory damages, including for mental anguish and emotional distress, punitive damages and further relief, the complaint said.

They’re demanding a trial by jury.

“Willis, Benton, and Reeves directed the unlawful arrest and malicious prosecution of Ms. Roberts and Ms. Alston to retaliate against them for exercising their First Amendment rights to peaceably assemble on public property, engage in expressive conduct … and engage in peaceful political speech,” the complaint said.

Court records show summons were served to the defendants and their responses are due Feb. 15.

Wetumpka is about 85 miles south of Birmingham.

Deputies ‘viciously’ beat hospitalized mom of 2 as she waits for CT scan, lawsuit says

Woman forced to remove hijab for mugshot wins $100K — and photos ‘destroyed,’ lawyer says

Cops left cancer patient in ‘severe’ pain day after surgery, suit says. City must pay