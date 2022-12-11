Cops: Wanted man turns self in for Nov. 2 shooting death

Dec. 11—A 28-year-old man wanted in the Nov. 2 shooting death of another man is in custody, according to Glynn County Police and county jail records.

Rodriguez Lamont Hamilton was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center at 8:45 p.m. on Friday, charged with murder, aggravated assault and criminal attempt to commit a murder, jail records show. Wanted on warrants from the county police department for more than a month, Hamilton turned himself in at the jail, County Police Capt. Michael Robinson said.

Police said Hamilton shot and killed Jamarius Deshun Khaleel Cowart, and wounded a woman on the night of Nov. 2.

At around 11:08 p.m. on Nov. 2, a woman in a four-door sedan passed a patrol officer near Old Jesup Road and Glyndale Drive, stopping the vehicle in front of the patrol vehicle in an attempt to get the officer's attention, police said.

The woman and the man in her vehicle both had been shot, police said. The woman "started screaming the passenger has been shot," police reported.

The woman was transferred by a county ambulance crew to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital for treatment of her injuries, police said. The man died at the scene. The woman was able to give police information about the shooter before being transported, police said.

Police issued a warrant for Hamilton shortly afterward, warning that he should be considered armed and dangerous.