Cops Warn of 'Bank Jugging' During Holiday Shopping Season
Police say they are seeing more “bank jugging” crimes this busy holiday shopping season. Thieves target someone leaving a bank with lots of cash, follow them to their next location, create a ruse to distract them and then steal their money. A driver says she withdrew $20,000 from a bank to make a down payment on a house. Police believe she was eyeballed at the bank by the people in a car who later robbed her. Officer Ryan Railsback has some tips for holiday shoppers to not fall victim to “bank jugging.”