Cops were conducting surveillance of a Florida apartment complex. Then they went in

A huge drug bust went down in Volusia County, Florida, on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, detectives with the East Volusia Narcotics Task Force tracked down a “known dealer” with multiple open warrants, at Andros Isles Apartments in Daytona Beach.

While conducting surveillance of the building, cops spotted the suspect, identified as Brian Keith Allen.

READ MORE: He was pulled over for an expired tag in Central Florida. Then cops looked in the car

A search warrant for the apartment was obtained and the 33 year old was taken into custody without incident.

In the home, authorities found $2,322 in cash as well as a large amount of drugs, including 128.8 grams of fentanyl; 25.3 grams of methamphetamine; and 5 grams of crack cocaine.

READ MORE: Car pulled over in Florida for tinted windows issue, but things soon spiral

Allen was slapped with multiple trafficking and possession charges as well as attempting to elude law enforcement, and is being held on no bond.

Two women who “interfered with the execution of the search warrant” were also arrested on the scene, the agency adds.

One 30-year-old “attempted to force her way into the apartment, stomped on detectives’ feet and kneed one in the groin,” said the official release, which added she was booked on two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.

The woman’s 31-year-old “colleague” was also charged with resisting an officer without violence, the post concludes.