Cops yanked man from car, beat him during traffic stop — then tried to hide it, feds say

Two sheriff’s deputies in Tennessee yanked a 61-year-old man out of his van during a traffic stop, beat him and then tried to cover it up, federal prosecutors said.

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office investigator Zach Ferguson and deputy Eric Caperton used excessive force “without a legitimate law enforcement reason” against the man while trying to arrest him on Oct. 5, 2020, the Justice Department announced in a July 25 news release.

Nearly three years later, a federal grand jury has charged Ferguson and Caperton with depriving the man of his rights, falsification of records and misleading conduct in a five-count indictment, court records show.

If convicted, they’d both face up to 10 years in prison on the excessive force charges and up to 20 years in prison on the obstructing justice charges, prosecutors said.

Information regarding Ferguson and Caperton’s legal representation wasn’t listed in court records as of July 26.

McClatchy News contacted the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office for comment and to inquire about the pair’s employment status on July 26 and didn’t immediately receive a response.

The traffic stop resulting in excessive force

According to the indictment, Ferguson and Caperton tried pulling the 61-year-old man over as he was driving a van on Oct. 5, 2020. The indictment doesn’t specify why they were conducting a traffic stop.

The man continued driving for 3 miles until he pulled over on the side of the road in Giles County, which borders Lawrence County, the indictment and news release says.

While stopped and still inside his car, he raised his arms and hands in the air through his driver’s side window before Ferguson and Caperton approached him, according to the indictment.

Then, the deputies yanked the man out the van, threw him onto the pavement and repeatedly punched him in the head, prosecutors said.

As a result, the repeated blows caused the man to smack his head on the pavement, leaving him badly injured, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee.

The cover-up

Following the beating, Ferguson and Caperton are accused of trying to obstruct a law enforcement investigation by lying about what happened during the traffic stop in false reports, according to prosecutors.

Both deputies claimed the man “was on his knees when (they) removed him from his van, and that omitted that (they), aiding and abetting each other, threw the arrestee to the pavement and struck him multiple times in the head,” prosecutors said.

Ferguson and Caperton also claimed the man’s upper body “never touched the ground during the arrest” and that his “injuries were caused by punches that Ferguson delivered while the arrestee was still inside his van,” prosecutors said.

Following the beating, Ferguson and Caperton are accused of taking cellphone photos of the man, according to a Sept. 13, 2021, report by WTVF. The TV station says the FBI began investigating them over the incident.

In an interview with the outlet, the man’s brother said he was unrecognizable after the beating.

On July 25, summonses were issued to Ferguson and Caperton for them to appear before U.S. Marshals no later than Aug. 8, court records show.

Lawrenceburg, the Lawrence County seat, is about 85 miles southwest of Nashville.

Gardener left in pool of blood after California police beat him over beer, lawsuit says

Cop called to help man in crisis instead tased him 7 times in 2 minutes in NY, feds say

Cop followed teen home after noise complaint, then raped her in police car, feds say

Officer ignored dying inmate in Virginia prison after promising to help him, feds say