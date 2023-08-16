Copy of Copy of Finance Live SCTE
Instagram announced today that it's introducing updates to its Reels templates to make it even easier for users to create engaging short-form videos, as the social media giant continues to compete with TikTok. The company is launching a new "Template Browser" that will let users sift through templates by categories. You can browse templates based on what's recommended and trending, and also look through templates or audios that you have saved.
The Dow has led the three major averages over the past month. Some on Wall Street see that as a bullish sign for stocks moving forward.
2023 began with recession calls across Wall Street, but a consistent flow of stronger than expected data now has a closely watched indicator projecting the best quarter for economic growth since 2021.
After Tana Mongeau ranted about a French wine tour guide on her podcast aptly titled "Cancelled," reports confirm that one of her sponsors is cutting ties with the show. The post Babbel cuts ties with YouTuber following controversial podcast episode appeared first on In The Know.
The Zenvo Aurora has arrived at Monterey Car Week, and it’s being offered in two supercar flavors by the Danish car builder.
New York City will ban TikTok from government devices, The Verge reported on Wednesday.
OpenAI, the AI company behind the viral AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT, has acquired Global Illumination, a New York-based startup leveraging AI to build creative tools, infrastructure and digital experiences. "The entire team has joined OpenAI to work on our core products including ChatGPT." Global Illumination, launched by Thomas Dimson, Taylor Gordon and Joey Flynn, has been involved in a range of projects since its founding in 2021.
Need to pick up some car cleaning gear? Armor All is one of the best brands in the game. Save up to 30% thanks to this Amazon sale!
This week, Alex had Amplitude CEO Spenser Skates on the show to talk about the company's journey since the time it went public in late 2021, which happened to be right before investor sentiment changed. After a successful IPO, Amplitude warned analysts and investors alike in early 2022 that it was seeing some macroeconomic pressure, which led to its stock being sharply repriced. The current state of the business software buyer, and when Skates expects demand for digital goods and services to improve.
The pandemic upended the decades-long shift from goods to services, and Home Depot's executives wonder if that shift is finally over.
Target warns on its outlook again as consumers seek out better deals at the likes of Walmart.
The biggest news stories this morning: Apple Watch X rumors, Netflix tests game streaming and Xiaomi's new China-only foldable.
In 2019, just two battery factories were operating in the United States with another two under construction. Today, there are about 30 battery factories either planned, under construction or operational in the country. U.S. President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law August 16, 2022, might not have been the initial catalyst behind the onshoring battery factory trend.
The Dodgers have gone 13-1 so far in August and hold a nine-game lead in the NL West.
Binder lends his firsthand knowledge of Elvis to the new Paramount+ documentary "Reinventing Elvis."
If you have an older Samsung foldable phone, tablet or watch, you may soon see some new features trickling down from the latest devices. The company announced today that the One UI 5.1.1 update — Samsung’s latest custom UI sitting atop Android — will roll out soon, bringing enhancements from the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Tab S9 series and Watch 6 series to pre-2023 gear. The features will support most of Samsung’s foldable phones and its recent tablets and smartwatches.
The Fulton County indictment charges Trump and others with orchestrating a nationwide scheme meant to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
In the first quarter of 2023, we reported that Jumia recorded its lowest losses in four years. Surprisingly, Jumia's Q2 2023 financials show that the e-commerce giant outperformed its first-quarter efforts in this regard. The company's adjusted EBITDA and operating losses fell 66% to $19.3 million and $23.3 million, respectively; as a result, Jumia has lowered its adjusted loss projection for the whole year, predicting a loss of $90 million to $100 million.
In a first for linear TV viewing, cable and broadcast usage fell below 50% in terms of total share among U.S. viewers, according to Nielsen’s July 2023 report. YouTube and Netflix were top contributors to the rise in streaming viewership, with shares climbing to 9.2% and 8.5%, respectively. Streaming has occupied the TV usage throne for years now.