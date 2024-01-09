Need to get a copy of your criminal record? Your guide to who keeps them, how to access

In some situations, you or your potential employer or some other entity may need official records relating to your interaction with law enforcement in the past.

Here's some info on who keeps those records and how to get them.

Official criminal history:

The state's Bureau of Identification is the official repository for Delaware criminal histories.

To get a copy of your history, the bureau requires you to appear in person and submit to fingerprinting. They do this at nine locations throughout the state by appointment, as well as by mail. Information and links to start that process can be found here.

The cost for a certified Delaware criminal history is $72. The cost for both that and one's federal criminal history is $85.

Other criminal records:

In some situations, an employer or inquiring organizations may only need records from individual cases, like a document showing a particular case was dropped.

Getting specific records for an individual case is typically done through the specific court and county in which the case was processed. The same goes for civil cases that involve legal conflicts and not arrests.

Obtaining court records can be complicated in Delaware.

State courts have document repositories at the courthouses in each of the three counties. These include records for Superior Court, Court of Common Pleas, Family Court and Justice of the Peace court.

Those courts typically have individual offices that hold such records, known as the prothonotary. Those offices host terminals where the public can search a court database for a readout of documents available on an individual's case docket.

The hours and locations of such offices can be found on the court's website.

Delaware's federal court also has documents available through the online PACER service, which costs money, or at the clerk's office in Wilmington.

Once you know what you are looking for, staffers in those offices take document requests and can provide copies. How long those requests take to process can differ by office, the type of document sought and whether it has been archived. Copying charges also apply.

If a judge ruled on some specific aspect of the case, those opinions can sometimes be found online here.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: How to access Delaware's criminal records: Your guide