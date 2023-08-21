Finance Live SCTE show 2

TechCrunch

SUSE, the German Linux vendor and acquirer of enterprise tools like Rancher and NeuVector, has had its fair share of owners since it was founded in 1992. Then Attachmate and Micro Focus merged in 2014, only to sell off SUSE to private equity firm EQT Partners in 2018, which then took it public with an IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the heady days of summer 2021. EQT remained SUSE's largest shareholder throughout its time in the public markets, owning 79% of all shares.