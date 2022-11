The New York Times

In appointing a special counsel to investigate former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland was, in theory at least, trying to insulate the matter from politics as much as possible. That notion, of course, did not even last the day. Within hours, the newly named special counsel, Jack Smith, came under fire from the Trump team as just another partisan inquisitor. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The reality is that a special counsel was never going to