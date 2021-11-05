‘A copycat type of thing’: Police see uptick in online school threats across South Florida

A South Broward High School student holding a toy gun sends a photo of himself to friends on Snapchat, writing, “Abouta shoot up a school.”

A Miramar student makes a prank 911 call claiming a shooter was at his school.

Another child in Miramar also posts an online threat in a fit of anger at her school’s staff.

All of these students recently ended up under arrest in what South Florida police and school officials say serves as a warning of the serious felony charges that can result from threatening campuses. While officials don’t have statistics for this school year, they say they’ve seen a rise in social-media posts containing threats of violence toward schools.

Miramar Police Detective Tiffany Roy, a 13-year veteran, has arrested three students for making threats this academic year.

“The students I have spoken to, they’re going through something and they don’t understand how to cope or have an outlet to vent,” she said. “So instead, they’re turning around and posting something to get some type of reaction. But they’re not even understanding there’s some type of consequence as far as law enforcement, not just the school.”

‘A very polarized time’

There was an uptick in threats of school shootings after the Parkland shooting in 2018, and it’s happening again now. Even though making such threats is a felony, a law that was enacted after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland in 2018, some students have gone undeterred.

All the societal hardships lately could be a contributing factor, officials say. “The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many across the nation to experience more stress than usual,” Broward County Public Schools said in an email.

Robin Vallacher, a social psychologist who is also interim psychology chairman at Florida Atlantic University, puts most of the responsibility, and blame, on parents.

“We live in a very polarized time,” he said. “Parents are very angry. Almost every cultural wedge issue is being activated and people are acting out.”

Kids see the news and think to mimic the adults who threaten school board members and shout at one another, Vallacher said. “You see people attacking school boards, parents attacking each other,” he said. “Kids are learning to act out, get angry, express your resentments, and so forth.”

Social media plays a role in kids behaving badly because they tend to only socialize with people with similar views, which reduces the need to compromise with those that disagree with them, Vallacher said.

Staying vigilant

Every threat is taken seriously as arrests mount this school year. Consider:

In August, a pair of Flanagan High School students — a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old — were arrested after threatening, via Instagram, to “terrorize” the school.

A 14-year-old from Pembroke Pines was arrested for making threats toward St. Brendan High School, a private school in Miami, after he lost while playing the video game, Fortnite.

Days later in September, three 12-year-olds — two boys and a girl — from Pembroke Pines who attend Silver Trail Middle School were arrested.

In Palm Beach County, at least five students were similarly arrested. Last week, the Palm Beach School District Police detained a Jupiter High School student for making a school threat.

Edwin Lopez, chief of Miami-Dade Schools Police, the nation’s largest school-based police department, said they’ve also noticed an increase in threats of violence against school by students via social media.

The threats had cooled down when remote learning was underway last year. But “right now they just got back in school, finally, in person, and everything’s been a big change for everybody the past year and a half, and lately I think it’s all really just been a copycat type of thing,” said Roy, the Miramar police detective.

Indeed, with students’ return to campuses, the Broward prosecutors’ office has dealt with more students’ cases. “We are seeing an increase in threats of violence against schools (felony) or disturbing school functions (misdemeanor),” the Broward State Attorney’s Office said in an email.

Broward County Public Schools said its data indicates “a slight increase in the number of threats during the 2021/2022 school year as compared to previous years.” Last month, the School District of Palm Beach County sent a letter to parents calling attention to the “noticeable increase.”

Raising awareness

Pembroke Pines police said officers anticipated this increased threat scenario. Their school resource officers got additional training over the summer and upped the number of people on their Threat Assessment Team, which specializes in such cases. Broward County Public Schools said it hired additional staff and acquired “specialized technology” to “proactively monitor” social media threats against its schools.

If there’s a silver lining, it’s this: Most of the threats are empty, said Cheo Reid, assistant state attorney for the Palm Beach State Attorney’s Office. “Most of them are saying it was a joke and they really have no means of carrying out the threat,” said Reid, who is also Chief of the Juvenile Division. “It’s a very, very small amount of threats that we see a real potential for the child to actually carry out the threat.”

Lopez, with Miami-Dade Schools police, agrees. He doesn’t consider Miami-Dade schools a danger zone despite the threats. “Our schools continue to be kind of safe havens,” he said.

Agencies have taken to social media platforms to warn the public, including students, of the legal consequences. The Miramar police, Pembroke Pines police, and Broward Sheriff’s Office have been active online with warnings, as well as Broward interim superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright, and two Broward County judges, among others.

The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice has an #ItsNoJoke school threats awareness campaign.

But none of these warnings could be as influential as parents or guardians, police say. “It’s not the job of the teacher or the principal or the police officer to raise the kids,” Lopez said. “Yes, those are external stakeholders in terms of a student’s home, and we’re involved in mentoring students.

“But at the end of the day, it’s the job of the parent or guardian to really take that primary role as the influence of the child.”