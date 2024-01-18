Coq au Vin is flavorful, filling and makes for a great special occasion entrée

Hosting parties this time of year can be such fun, and it can also send one over the edge if you pick too complicated of a menu. Might I suggest Coq au Vin?

This delicious French chicken dish is flavorful, filling and makes for a great special occasion entrée. This particular recipe is from New York Times Cooking online. I love that it uses only dark meat. People are passionate about whether they are team white meat or team dark meat, but you will never see me reach for the white. The dark meat is where you’ll find the best flavor, in my humble opinion.

While the recipe might appear long, it’s not complicated. You do need time, perhaps some extra wine to sip while it cooks and some friends to enjoy it. I like to serve it alongside a fresh green salad with a Dijon vinaigrette. And don’t forget to pick up your French wines. Whitney Stratton, senior wine buyer at Jacob Liquor, suggests the 2018 Tardiu-Laurent, Vieilles Vignes- Gigondas, France (priced at $40.99) or the 2020 Jean-Paul Brun, Terres Dorees – Cote de Brouily, France (priced at $22.99).

It’s hard to believe that the holidays are so near. Hope you’re able to take some moments in during the hurry scurry of the season. Sometimes even a quick coffee and scone with a friend can feel like a vacation. Or a shared Coq au Vin dinner together.

*NY Times Cooking, Melissa Clark

This recipe previously appeared in the Wichita Eagle.