Coquille High School teacher jailed on child porn charges

Oct. 7—A Coquille High School teacher is behind bars after police found what they say was child pornography at his Coquille home.

Sgt. Doug Miller said police served a search warrant at the home of 31-year-old Kory Lee Sturgess Wednesday night. Miller said the search warrant was authorized after an investigation revealed Sturgess was involved in the manufacture and possession of photos depicting children in sexually explicit manners.

After serving the warrant, Sturgess was arrested and transported to the county jail. He is being held on charges of encouraging child sex abuse in the first degree and encouraging child sex abuse in the second degree.

Sturgess is listed as a geometry and algebra teacher at Coquille High School.

Miller said because of Sturgess' job, police were especially concerned about the safety of children in the Coquille area. Miller added that, so far, none of the photos seem to indicate children from Coquille or Coos County. Police also have no indication that anything improper was done to any local children.

Miller said after the arrest, Sturgess has been cooperative with police.

If anyone has information related to Sturgess or the case, they are asked to contact Miller of the Coquille Police Department at 541-396-2114 or by email to dmiller@cityofcoquille.org.