Coral Gables election results: New mayor elected, commission races will go to runoff

Samantha J. Gross
·6 min read

Coral Gables Vice Mayor Vince Lago will be the city’s next mayor after he beat Commissioner Patricia Keon in a contentious race to replace retiring Mayor Raúl Valdés-Faul, who is stepping down after four terms in city hall over the last 35 years.

Lago, an executive at BDI Construction Company who carried the endorsements of the last three mayors and other community leaders, captured about 60% of the vote with all precincts reporting Tuesday night. More than 10,000 out of 36,000 registered voters participated in the election, a much greater turnout than the 8,574 voters who cast ballots in 2019. Lago, 43, beat Keon, a 72-year-old registered nurse, by 2,117 votes.

Jackson “Rip” Holmes, 69, launched a long-shot bid for mayor only moments before the deadline, and netted 463 votes.

The mayor serves a two-year term with a $40,761 annual salary.

“I’m feeling euphoric, this is a win for the community,” said Lago, who celebrated his win at Bay 13 Brewery in Alhambra Plaza near Miracle Mile. He greeted his guests — who included Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and his father, former Miami-Dade County Commissioner Xavier Suarez — with hugs and shouts of excitement.

The guest list was peppered with present and former Gables commissioners, mayors and other city of Miami types like commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla.

“The community sent a strong message today. We won emphatically, even over some pretty adverse situations,” Lago said. “The city made a statement today. We want someone who is transparent, who is ethical, and who represents this community.”

He said the first thing he wants to do as mayor is listen and be present for residents.

Keon offers congratulations

Keon, who watched results privately among family and friends at her condominium, said that she called Lago and left him a message, congratulating him.

“People vote, Vince won, he is next mayor,” she said. “I am going to go back to traveling and spending time with my family and grandchildren. And I look forward to playing more golf.”

Lago and Keon were both first elected to the commission in 2013 and reelected in 2017.

Lago and Keon’s candidacies left openings on the commission, triggering an election that attracted 10 candidates to fill the two vacated seats.

The three-race election had the trimmings of a big-city race or statewide campaign, complete with nearly two years of campaigning, about $193,000 worth of mail advertisements and countless attack barbs traded.

Because no candidates received more than 50% of the votes cast in the Group Two and Group Three commission races, the top two vote-getters will oppose one another in a runoff election April 27.

In Group Two’s six-way race, lawyer and community activist Rhonda Anderson and retired banker Jose Valdés-Fauli came out with the most votes. Anderson led Valdés-Fauli by 1,636 votes.

In Group Three, which attracted four candidates, CPA Javier Baños and attorney and community leader Kirk Menendez will compete in the runoff. Baños led Menendez by just 120 votes.

A commissioner’s term lasts four years and pays $33,121 annually.

Development the key issue

The crowded races were colored by attack mail pieces, some funded by largely anonymous political committees, that led to finger-pointing among rivals. Most of the ads — which featured puppet strings, wads of cash and a “For Sale” sign — focused on development and construction, a topic that was top of mind for Coral Gables voters, as the commission decided on contentious zoning changes during the course of the campaigns.

There were also other bits of news that reached voters ahead of the election, which some voters said changed their opinions of their choices on the ballot.

After the Miami Herald reported that Lago was among dozens of parents who signed a letter that denounced a Miami Catholic school’s effort to address racism, he lost the endorsement of LGBTQ group SAVE as well as the endorsement of the Miami Herald’s editorial board, which operates independently of the newsroom.

More than 150 parents and alumni — including former Florida House Speaker José Oliva signed the letter.

“The revelation of the letter Lago signed was a deciding factor,” said voter Lara Murphy, 50, who read about the letter in a column written by the Herald’s Fabiola Santiago. Santiago called on Miami’s Cuban Americans to address racism. “Fabi spoke to what so many Gable-ites feel.”

Murphy was among the 1,555 who voted during the city’s two-day early voting period at the Coral Gables Branch Library.

Early voting brought out candidates and supporters to try their last-minute pitches as voters entered the library. Group Two candidate Mayra Joli brought a billboard truck and a stereo system that blasted music and invited members of the community to sing karaoke, and on Sunday Joli and Holmes braved the rain to dance and sing together.

It also brought special guests. Suarez, a childhood friend and ally of Lago, made a swing by the library.

“It’s sad to see how this political season has devolved into personal attacks,” he said. “[Lago] has gone above and beyond ... the personal things about his beliefs really hurt.”

He echoed the sentiment in his congratulatory speech Tuesday night.

For many voters, the negative campaigns and stuffed mailboxes were a turnoff, and they were happy for the election cycle to come to an end. On Saturday, voters told a Herald reporter that they mostly had their minds made up as they headed inside to vote.

When a reporter asked David Evensky, 52, what key issues he is voting on, he said “I’m voting for the mail to stop.”

Jasper Brock, who voted early with his wife Carol, said the amount of money that was poured into the races was “noticeable.” They were getting five or six mail pieces a day.

Niberto Moreno, 67, had similar complaints.

“I hated the negative comments,” he said.

How they decided

Orlando Abella, who is a Republican, said he voted for Republicans Lago, Baños and Claudia Miro in the nonpartisan races.

Their party affiliation “was a notch in their belt,” Abella, 70, said.

Tom Graboski, 73, said age was a factor in his decision.

He voted for the younger candidates in an effort he said he hopes will bring a fresh perspective to the commission. He worries about the influence that the City of Miami has on some candidates, naming former Mayor Joe Carollo, who has a decades-long history of involvement in political turmoil at Miami City Hall. Group Three candidate Baños, a CPA, has been the treasurer of Carollo’s campaign accounts and political action committee, and was Carollo’s appointee on the Bayfront Park Management Trust. Baños’ mother-in-law is Carollo’s cousin.

Group Two candidate Tania Cruz-Gimenez also worked on Carollo’s political committee and 2017 campaign and after, when she defended Carollo in a lawsuit that accused the commissioner of not living in his district long enough to qualify for the election.

Cruz-Gimenez, though, had a falling-out with Carollo, and is now part of an effort to recall the Miami commissioner.

“The good old boys system … it’s just time for it to go,” said Graboski, who has lived in Coral Gables for 36 years.

    After decades of mercilessly “eviscerating” Fox News during his time as host of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart has made a surprising number of appearances on that network in years, almost exclusively to promote his activism around issues like medical benefits for 9/11 first responders and now veterans who were exposed to “burn pits” in Iraq and Afghanistan.The comedian remained dead serious on Tuesday when he joined Fox host Martha MacCallum to explain why he was in Washington lobbying for a bill that would provide aid to veterans affected by that toxic exposure.“If a senator or a representative is unsure of the science, let’s go dig a 10-acre burn pit in their town, light it on fire with jet fuel and see how quickly the health effects come to the forefront,” Stewart said at one point, as the Fox host nodded along sympathetically.But before their time was up, MacCallum just couldn’t help but try to goad Stewart into playing into the Fox News narrative about the Biden administration’s proposed spending. “You know, you see the trillions that we’re talking about spending for a lot of different things right now, for COVID, for infrastructure,” she said. “How does that make you feel about what you’re pushing for here?”Instead of taking the bait, Stewart completely turned the argument back around, pointing out that the money it would take to handle the burn pit problem is “dwarfed” by these other concerns, essentially making it a no-brainer.“Listen, just even at the Pentagon, you’re talking about $750 billion, $800 billion a year,” he explained, adding that what he and his fellow advocates are asking for is a “fraction of that to implement the card and benefits that these folks have already earned.”“Very true,” MacCallum, replied before thanking Stewart for his work and inviting him to come back on Fox News when the time comes to promote his upcoming AppleTV+ show The Problem with Jon Stewart. He didn’t make any promises.Lewis Black Sounds Off on Trump, Jon Stewart, and Almost Getting Pushed Out of ‘The Daily Show’Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.