A Coral Gables police officer is accused of strangling and handcuffing his girlfriend

A 17-year Coral Gables police veteran has been charged with domestic violence battery by strangulation, false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery after Miami-Dade police arrested him Monday evening.

As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Cristino Perez had yet to post his $5,000 bond and the 56-year-old remained in Miami-Dade Corrections custody.

Perez works crash investigations and traffic homicide. Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak said Perez was relieved of duty with pay immediately upon the department learning of his arrest. The department’s internal affairs division will conduct its own investigation.

Hands around a throat and a handcuff around a wrist?

Perez and his girlfriend of three years got into a fight Sunday night regarding infidelity, according to an arrest affidavit. The report says she pushed Perez in the back, then left the bedroom to sleep on the couch. As she tried to make up the couch for sleeping, Perez told her she needed to leave. What the report described as “a struggle for the blanket” ended with Perez’s girlfriend on the ground.

Per the report: “[Perez] then stood over here and began to choke her, at which point the victim was unable to breathe,” along with her vision clouding.

She kicked at Perez who, according to the report, subsequently released his grip from her neck. The report said she went back into the bedroom to get her cell phone to call police, but Perez got to the phone first. She asked her son to call the police, according to the report, but as Perez said “No, give me the phone,” he also took that cell phone before heading back into his bedroom.

On Monday morning, after Perez slept in his bedroom and his girlfriend slept in another bedroom, the report says she asked for her cell phone back. Perez refused, telling her to leave and that the relationship was done, the report said.

“The victim became enraged and slammed an empty beer bottle on the ground,” the report details. “[Perez] goes up to the victim and interlocks his fingers with hers, while twisting her hands and brought her to her knees, causing pain.”

After Perez let go, the report says his girlfriend went into a bedroom and punched a hole in the window as he told her to leave. When she came out to the front room, the report says, Perez grabbed her by the robe and “slammed her against the wall.”

As she wept, Perez went to his bedroom and obtained his police handcuffs, the report said. He slapped a handcuff on her right hand and pulled her to his bedroom, the report reveals, whereupon he removed the handcuff.

Perez told police his girlfriend bit him on the right wrist. The report noted Perez’s girlfriend had “visible bruising and redness to her right arm and wrist and redness to her neck” and he had “visible bruising to his wrist and scratch marks on the right of his neck.”

A decade ago, Perez was arrested and charged with a single count of aggravated battery against a pregnant woman. But state prosecutors dropped the case after determining that sworn statements from witnesses were too inconsistent. The victim in the case also had no visible injuries, a close-out memo from the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office showed. She signed a non-prosecution form the following day after the alleged incident happened.

Perez was arrested on a charge of battery against a pregnant woman in 2011, according to Miami-Dade County court records, but no formal charges were filed.