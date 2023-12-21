Coral Glades High student is sixth teen arrested in parking lot fight near Stoneman Douglas

Another Broward County teenager has been identified as participating in the Coral Springs parking lot brawl on Dec. 12, bringing the total number of teens now facing charges to six.

Coral Springs Police earlier this week shared a photo of the sixth teenager from video of the fight, seeking to identify him. Five other students, who all attend either Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland or Coral Glades High School in Coral Springs, had already been identified and taken into custody.

Police said in a post on social media Wednesday that the sixth student had been identified and arrested, but additional details were not released as of Thursday afternoon.

The teenage boys were seen on video attacking an 18-year-old MSD student in the parking lot at North Community Park, which Stoneman Douglas uses for junior student parking, just after school dismissed on Dec. 12. The graphic video showed the victim being punched, kicked and slammed onto the concrete before he seemed to lose consciousness.

The victim suffered a head injury and several others, but the specifics of them were redacted from the teenagers’ probable cause affidavits.

Of the students now facing charges, four are 16-year-old and 17-year-old Stoneman Douglas students. Both of the Coral Glades High students are 15 years old, according to police. All are facing a felony battery charge.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel is not naming them because they are minors.

It was not known Thursday afternoon whether any additional arrests are expected.