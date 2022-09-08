Is Coral Products plc's (LON:CRU) Stock Price Struggling As A Result Of Its Mixed Financials?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

It is hard to get excited after looking at Coral Products' (LON:CRU) recent performance, when its stock has declined 17% over the past three months. It seems that the market might have completely ignored the positive aspects of the company's fundamentals and decided to weigh-in more on the negative aspects. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Coral Products' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

Check out our latest analysis for Coral Products

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Coral Products is:

8.3% = UK£967k ÷ UK£12m (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.08 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Coral Products' Earnings Growth And 8.3% ROE

When you first look at it, Coral Products' ROE doesn't look that attractive. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 11% either. Coral Products was still able to see a decent net income growth of 5.7% over the past five years. So, the growth in the company's earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Coral Products' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 9.9% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Coral Products is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Coral Products Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

While Coral Products has a LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 84% (which means it retains 16% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Additionally, Coral Products has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Coral Products can be open to many interpretations. Although the company has shown a fair bit of growth in earnings, the reinvestment rate is low. Meaning, the earnings growth number could have been significantly higher had the company been retaining more of its profits and reinvesting that at a higher rate of return. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. To gain further insights into Coral Products' past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Stick to High Quality Stocks; Here Are 2 Names He Likes

    There has been no respite for the markets since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took to the podium at Jackson Hole and suggested the central bank will do whatever it needs to do in order to tame inflation, and if more rate hikes are required – so be it. The market might have gotten a case of the heebee jeebees in response, but it’s a plan that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks is going to work. By next year, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital expects inflation will be slashed

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood is finding it hard to catch 2020 in a bottle again. The growth investor who became a market icon as the co-founder and CEO of the popular Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has been losing more than winning these days.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Energy Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Sounding a note of musical irony, Van Morrison sang, “My Mama told me there’d be days like this.” And in an distinctly unironic note, top analysts may start saying the same thing. With rising inflation, rising interest rates, and a falling stock market, we’re in for more volatile days like this. Looking at the big picture from JPMorgan, Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the firm’s global head of equity macro research, notes the energy crisis – the natural gas shortages in Europe, the high price of oil world

  • Rising Interest Rates Are Good News for These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Since Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke at the Jackson Hole symposium last month, markets have been slipping – and largely in response to his comments. The central bank head made it clear in his comments that he’ll continue pushing interest rates up in an effort to combat inflation, which is currently running at 8.5% annually. It appears that investors are in the process of pricing in that stance, and expectations are that the Fed will institute another 0.75% rate hike later this mont

  • ‘Things are rocky between us’: My girlfriend and I sold our Florida home. Our $200,000 profit was wired to her account. She refuses to give me my fair share.

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My long-time girlfriend and I moved to Florida three years ago. After renting a home for a year in an area we liked, we bought a home together. I was not working at the time, she was, so we agreed that it would make sense to not put me on the loan application, even though my credit score was higher than hers (however, we both have what would be considered “good” scores —  north of 725 and 800).

  • Alphabet CEO Pichai Sends New Warnings About the Economy

    Alphabet, parent of search and cloud giant Google, aims to adapt quickly to the current macroeconomic upheaval.

  • Warren Buffett is Decreasing Stakes in These 6 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 6 stocks that Warren Buffett is decreasing stakes in. If you want to read about some stocks in the Buffett portfolio, go directly to Warren Buffett is Decreasing Stakes in These 3 Stocks. Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway manages an equity portfolio worth more than $300 billion as of […]

  • This Under-the-Radar Stock-Split Stock Is a Smarter Buy Than Tesla or Shopify

    Although the three major U.S. stock indexes tend to rise in value over time, 2022 has served as a clear reminder that this increase doesn't occur in a straight line. Think of a stock split as a lever a publicly traded company can pull to alter its share price and outstanding share count without having any effect on its market cap or operations. Investors tend to be most-excited about forward stock splits, which is where a company reduces its share price via a split while its outstanding share count increases by the same factor (ergo, no change in market cap).

  • Famed investor Mark Mobius says in dire warning, ‘It’s going to get worse from here’ for stocks—and Michael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ agrees

    “I still think it’s going to get worse,” Mobius said. “No, we have not hit bottom yet,” Burry wrote.

  • US stocks jump as signs of weaker growth and slower inflation offer hope for a less hawkish Fed

    Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said policymakers will fight inflation "for as long as it takes" but also noted "risks associated with overtightening."

  • Chip Glut Leaves Intel a Little Too Cheap

    The chip sector has been getting destroyed ... and for good reason. The U.S., putting the clamps down on who can sell what equipment to what country, is seriously hurting companies' revenue. Inventories of chips have gone from nowhere to be found to a glut.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge at Least 40%

    Not long ago, the key to success in the market was growth – but in today’s environment, with inflation running at a 40+ year high level and the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates in an effort to push back, growth stocks have taken a beating. According to data from investment bank Goldman Sachs, defining high-growth companies as those forecasting 30% or better expected sales gains, these stocks have contracted by 58% so far this year. But at least one Goldman analyst still sees a

  • Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

    What is a growth or value stock anyway? Goldman Sachs says you should know the difference. Or how about investing in…neither?

  • BofA Is Recommending These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 15 stocks that BofA is recommending. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click BofA Is Recommending These 5 Stocks. The Bank of America Corporation, or BofA, is an American multinational investment bank and financial services firm. BofA monitors a portfolio of select stocks that returned -2.9% […]

  • The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

    Dividend stocks are an underrated wealth-building tool. It's easy to dismiss an investment that pays you 2% to 4% each year, but these little building blocks of passive income can be powerful over time. You might not have known that reinvested dividends and compounding have contributed 84% of the S&P 500's total returns since 1960.

  • Trouble for Trump’s Truth Social as investors back away from cash boost

    Injection of $1.3bn for former president’s media company looks set to be derailed because of lackluster investor support

  • A Cheap Opportunity in the LNG Market

    This stock looks cheap compared to the value of its assets

  • The Fed Wants You to Lose Money in Stocks and Probably Crypto, Too

    The U.S. Federal Reserve’s campaign against inflation might not be finished until you’ve lost money on bitcoin (BTC). The reason why goes back to the basics of central banking. The Fed does what it does with monetary policy (these days, raising interest rates) and that filters through the economy by impacting, among other things, how much key assets cost – “financial conditions,” in central bank jargon.

  • A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock in under a month. Jake Freeman shed light on his background, his massive bet, and the retail backlash to it in a Twitter Q&A.

    Jake Freeman, who quadrupled his fund's money by investing in Bed Bath & Beyond, discussed his work history and fondness for the retailer's products.

  • China Overtakes US With $306 Billion Corporate Credit Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- China has surged ahead of the US for corporate bond deals in its yuan credit market in recent months, a rare shift that highlights the deepening impact of the two countries’ diverging monetary policies.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as T