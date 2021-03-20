Coral Reef High teacher charged with having ‘romantic’ relationship with student, cops say

Devoun Cetoute
·2 min read

A Coral Reef Senior High School teacher who authorities say has been involved in a “romantic” and sexual relationship with an underage student has been arrested and fired from the school.

Social studies teacher Rafael Birriel, 39, was arrested Monday by Miami-Dade police and charged with one count each of offenses against students by authority figures and computer services certain uses prohibited.

Birriel had worked for Miami-Dade Public Schools for 13 years and had no prior history in his personnel file, Miami-Dade Schools said. He did not have any disciplinary actions on his teaching license, according to Florida Department of Education records.

The police investigation into Birriel began on March 30, 2020, when an allegation was made against him about being involved in a “romantic” relationship with one of his female students, an arrest report read.

After speaking with the student, police learned the two were in a relationship for about a year, which had become physical at least once. The student told police they would mostly talk over Discord, a messaging application.

Conversations obtained by police showed Birriel would try to persuade her to send erotic, nude and “racy” photos of her to him. He also would describe the sexual things he would do to her, police wrote in the report.

In one conversation, the two talked about an incident that happened at the school. Police said Birriel had kissed the student and grabbed her over her clothes while at Coral Reef.

“This is a serious matter that is not taken lightly,” Miami-Dade Schools said in a statement. “As soon as the allegations were reported, the employee was removed from the school and M-DSPD [Miami-Dade Schools Police Department] initiated an investigation. As a result of the arrest, the individual’s employment will be terminated and he will be prevented from seeking future work with the District.”

Coral Reef Principal Nicole Berge-MacInnes emailed parents informing them of the investigation into “inappropriate behavior involving a student.”

Barriel was not mentioned in the email, but Berge-MacInnes wrote that the teacher was immediately reassigned away from the school and MDCPS would be terminating the teacher.

“We want to assure you that Coral Reef Senior High School continues to be a safe place for students,” Berge-MacInnes wrote in the email. “We will always take every precaution to safeguard the children in our care.”

Recommended Stories

  • Blackstone is doubling down on Miami. It bought the 2 and 3 Miami Central office buildings

    Miami RE|source exclusive: The New York private equity firm dropped $230 million in the deal.

  • FEMA vaccine sites wind down in Florida as vaccine supply tightens

    The FEMA vaccine mega-sites are winding down in Florida while projections for the next two weeks call for tighter vaccine supplies, officials said Thursday.

  • Court reinstates guilty verdicts against Flynn partner over Turkey lobbying

    Judge erred by tossing out jury's conclusion that Trump transition adviser Bijan Rafiekian evaded lobbying laws, appeals court rules.

  • Foster parents call for reform of system that fails abused children: Reader view

    'We have to acknowledge that these abuses are not merely a parenting problem. This is a systemic, child welfare problem.'

  • Citing slowdown, Miami-Dade opening its vaccination sites to 40+ on March 29

    Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she would open county-run vaccination sites to people 40 and over on March 29, and then younger after that.

  • Al Sharpton on Black firsts in politics: ‘We did not put you there for symbolism’

    Rev. Al Sharpton spoke during the online launch event for the Build Back Bolder plan and called on Black politicians to commit to making change beyond holding their landmark positions. The Los Angeles Times reported the Black to the Future Action Fund released the agenda and garnered the support of Sharpton, the Rev. William Barber II of the Poor People’s Campaign, LaTosha Brown of Black Voters Matter, Nsé Ufot of the New Georgia Project, and Deborah Scott of Georgia STAND UP. Build Back Bolder is a Black mandate issued to the history-making President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris administration.

  • Bloodthirsty housewives, ultraviolent animation, and pagan folklore haunt SXSW’s midnight slate

    At Cannes, one can expect major works from internationally famous auteurs. Oscar hopefuls vie for spots on the TIFF lineup. My colleague A.A. Dowd gave his definition of a “Sundance movie”—basically, a quirky indie crowd-pleaser—on our Film Club episode about that festival. But SXSW’s hybrid identity as a music festival/film festival/tech conference makes it difficult to pinpoint its place in the larger film-fest ecosystem. In the years leading up to the pandemic, the festival had started to carve out a niche as a home for more commercially driven projects; let us not forget that Ready Player One made its world premiere at SXSW in 2018. But it’s the next year’s opening night film, Jordan Peele’s Us, that reflects what a “SXSW movie” means to me.

  • Browns agree to terms with Greg Senat

    The Browns have agreed to terms with offensive tackle Greg Senat, who spent time with the team last season. The team announced the move. Senat returns to Cleveland after finishing last season with the Cowboys. Senat appeared in 10 games for Dallas and played almost exclusively on special teams. He saw action on three offensive [more]

  • U.S. FDA approves J&J's multiple sclerosis treatment; launch in April

    With the approval, the drugmaker enters a market currently dominated by big names like Roche's Ocrevus, Novartis' Kesimpta and Gilenya, and Biogen's top-selling drug Tecfidera. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved J&J's treatment, Ponvory, as a daily oral drug to treat relapsing forms of MS, Janssen Pharmaceutical Co said. Multiple sclerosis is a debilitating neurological condition in which the immune system eats away at the protective covering of nerves.

  • Judge limits evidence, won’t move trial in Floyd death

    A judge on Friday denied a defense request to delay or move the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death after the announcement of a $27 million settlement for Floyd’s family raised concern about a tainted jury.

  • The coronavirus is holding steady as America gets vaccinated

    Data: CSSE Johns Hopkins University; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosThe pace of new coronavirus infections in the U.S. has stabilized as vaccinations continue to ramp up.The big picture: We could make the next phase of COVID-19 easier on ourselves if we’d do a better job containing the virus now. But a safe return to some version of normalcy, even if it’s not as complete as it could be, is still close at hand, thanks to the vaccines.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: The U.S. is now adding about 55,000 new cases per day.The pace of new infections got better over the past week in 13 states, got worse in another 13, and held steady everywhere else.Michigan saw the biggest jump in new cases, at 53%. The biggest improvements came in Alabama, Arizona, California and Georgia, each of which saw a decline of over 30% in new cases per day.Nationwide, that averaged out to a 5% drop from the week before.Between the lines: The way to hasten the end of this pandemic is to contain the spread of the virus and keep pumping out vaccines.Ideally, we would contain it at a level below 55,000 new cases per day. That’s about the same rate of spread the U.S. was experiencing early last July, so we know from experience that 55,000 daily cases is a sufficient foundation for a major surge.But where we are now is a whole lot better than the dark days of December and January, and it may be about as good as it gets. After bringing new cases down dramatically over the course of February, the U.S. has been holding steady in about this range for a few weeks now.And the other half of the equation — vaccinations — is moving at lightning speed. The U.S. is now administering an average of almost 2.5 million shots per day.What we’re watching: Containing the spread more tightly in the meantime would help minimize the threat posed by variants of the virus, which likely will keep circulating for years, causing new flare-ups and in some cases requiring vaccine booster shots.But as long as Americans keep getting vaccinated in large numbers, the end of the pandemic, as we’ve experienced it over the past year, is well within reach.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Here's How Moderna Is Testing Its COVID-19 Vaccine in Babies and Young Children

    Months following a call from the American Academy of Pediatrics to expand vaccine trials to include all children, Moderna has officially begun a study that will test its COVID-19 vaccine in children under 12 years old, which includes babies as young as six months. Although this clinical trial is expected to enroll 6,750 healthy children in the United States and Canada, the drug company has not confirmed how many have signed up or received the first round of shots.

  • Bill Lester’s NASCAR return creates a media frenzy: ‘He’s the Real Deal’

    Two decades after his initial foray into a NASCAR national series, driver Bill Lester has a Camping World Truck Series ride this weekend.

  • Report: Raptors turned down Powell-for-Drummond trade offer from Cavs

    Red-hot Raptors guard Norman Powell is drawing interest from multiple teams ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

  • ‘Planning Meals In Advance With The iTrackBites App Was Crucial In My 80-Lb. Weight Loss’

    “I didn’t have to give up any quality of life to lose weight this way.”

  • Manslaughter conviction of ex-Oklahoma officer overturned

    The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday overturned the manslaughter conviction and 15-year prison sentence of a former Oklahoma police officer based on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that much of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation. Former Tulsa officer Shannon James Kepler, 60, is a member of Creek Nation who was convicted of killing his daughter’s boyfriend in Tulsa on land within the historic reservation of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

  • Here's the Meaning Behind All of Your Favorite Flowers

    Now you can decode your bouquet.From Country Living

  • Multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against Deshaun Watson are in stark contrast to his NFL image

    Multiple lawsuits from massage therapists alleging sexual misconduct by Texans' Deshaun Watson are a stark contrast to the image he has cultivated.

  • Sarm Heslop’s family beg UK authorities to join search for missing woman

    Sarm Heslop’s parents have pleaded with UK authorities to help the search in the US Virgin Islands after their daughter vanished from her boyfriend’s catamaran. Ms Heslop’s family have spoken of their agony, 11 days after their “beautiful and cherished daughter” vanished from the 47ft luxury charter yacht in St John. The 41-year old from Southampton, who is described as 5ft7, Caucasian and with a tattoo on her left arm, had been staying with Ryan Bane, her American boyfriend. The couple had had dinner on the island and returned to the boat to sleep. When Mr Bane woke up at 2am on March 8, Ms Heslop was nowhere to be found. On Thursday, it was reported that a dog walker had heard a scream near Frank’s Bay, where the yacht is anchored roughly 100 metres from shore in shallow water.

  • Latest bipartisan gang tries to save Senate from itself

    It’s no accident that 10 GOP senators are in the group: That's the number needed to break a filibuster.