Coral Springs high school student arrested for shooting hoax, police say

Hoax message

The Coral Springs Police Department on Friday arrested an 18-year-old Taravella High School student for threatening to commit a school shooting and posting the message on social media causing panic in several counties throughout the state.

Police arrested Catrina Petit and said she sent the threat out fraudulently using another student’s name and computer access. She is charged with "multiple felonies," according to a Coral Springs Police Facebook post.

The hoax led to multiple police agencies and schools in the area posting messages saying the online threats were a hoax. But police still beefed up their presence at schools.

The threat circulated around much of the state, according to news reports.

"It's a hoax," wrote the Volusia County Sheriff's Office on its Facebook page Friday morning. "But please know that deputies, police, and school guardians are taking every potential threat seriously, and extra patrols of our school campuses will continue through the end of the school year."

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office also addressed the threat as it circulated among South Florida, as well as Seminole County, where Lake Mary High School was threatened. The post even reached a school district in Minnesota.

Volusia County Schools have also said that the district was aware of the threat.

"The threat is actively being investigated by law enforcement and has been determined to be 'non-credible,'" the district said Friday morning in a statement. "We are working with law enforcement to determine the source. Out of an abundance of caution, we will have extra security on campus today. We will stay vigilant throughout the day to ensure everyone’s safety."

Mainland High threatened

Daytona Beach Police said the threat was also made to Mainland High School and officers were actively investigating the situation.

"We have extra officers patrolling the school and on campus and are doing everything we can to keep the students and staff safe," the department said Friday morning.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said there was no threat against any specific Flagler school and that patrol efforts were enhanced throughout the district.

"This is a precautionary measure against a vague threat trending online throughout the state," the office said on Facebook.

