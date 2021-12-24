Coral Springs real estate agent shot dead in her car

Police responded to a 9-1-1 call on Thursday afternoon to find a 40-year-old Coral Springs real estate agent in her car shot dead nearby a home she may have been showing.

The woman, Sara Trost of Parkland, was in the driver’s seat of her car and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when police arrived. The car was parked in the area of 5700 NW 48th Ct. Trost independently owned and operated 1% Lists SoFlo, a discount real estate brokerage in Coral Springs.

“Despite immediate medical treatment, the driver succumbed to her injuries on scene and was pronounced dead,” a police report says.

Coral Springs Police Department detectives conducted an immediate investigation and detained and then arrested Raymond W. Reese in connection with the shooting. Police have charged Reese, 51, of Boca Raton with first-degree murder. He was booked into the Main Detention Center in West Palm Beach on Thursday evening, according to arrest records. Reese is being held without bond.

“At this time there are no additional suspects being sought, nor is there a threat to the community,” a police report says.

Police are encouraging anyone with information regarding the shooting incident to contact Detective Brian Koenig at 954-346-1229 or BKoenig@coralsprings.org.

Investigators told WSVN they are looking into the possibility the killing was connected to a tenant/landlord dispute.

“The house is a rental, and it looked to me, yesterday, that it was empty,” neighbor Donna Smith told WSVN. “I did not know this but apparently there was an eviction, and there’s a story behind all this, but we just don’t know right now. I’m devastated. It’s just so shocking and very upsetting especially this time of year.”