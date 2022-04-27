Coralville City Council member resigns a week after husband arrested on child sex abuse charges

A member of the Coralville City Council resigned Tuesday after a week of pressure following criminal charges that her husband had sexually abused a preschool-aged child at their childcare center.

Jill Dodds, who has served on City Council for 12 years, made a lengthy statement at the end of a council meeting Tuesday claiming the allegations against Jeff Dodds are false and complaining about her treatment at the hands of fellow city councilors — some of whom had privately asked that she resign.

"Apparently spouses bear the assumption of guilt as well," she said, reading from lengthy written notes.

"My husband has had false allegations made against him for a horrific crime that he didn't commit," she said

Coralville City Councilor Jill Dodds listens during a meeting, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at City Hall in Coralville, Iowa.

What is the Coralville City Councilor Jill Dodds' husband accused of?

Jeffrey Dodds, 63, was arrested April 18 and charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse against a preschool-aged child.

The charges allege that Jeffrey Dodds sexually assaulted the child on multiple occasions between June and November of 2021.

He was released April 19 on $40,000 bond.

Jeffrey Dodds, 63, and his wife co-owned Simple Abundance Child Care, which they ran from their home. The center, licensed in Jill Dodds' name, was approved to care for up to 16 children.

On Tuesday, Dodds said Simple Abundance Childcare is no longer in business and she and her husband are "happily retired."

But at the time of the arrest, Simple Abundance Childcare's website listed it as open and said the Doddses founded the business in 1998.

According to state records it was actively licensed as recently as February but has since closed.

What did other elected officials do?

Despite Dodds' complaints — in which she mentioned both mayor Meghann Foster and mayor pro-tem Mitch Gross by title — the first public remarks by her fellow Coralville officials came from Foster on Tuesday night and did not mention her or her husband by name.

"I know we have a lot of work ahead of us, but I remain committed to doing this work alongside anyone who shares the goal of finding productive solutions for the challenges we face as a community," Foster said.

Foster said the city has "challenging times," but said her top priority would be making sure Coralville is a safe place for individuals, families and children to call home.

In an interview after the meeting, Foster showed the Press-Citizen an email sent to Dodds on Friday calling on her to resign and asking her to submit a resignation letter by 9 a.m. Monday. Foster said Dodds did not do so. Foster added that she did not know before the meeting that Dodds planned to resign at the meeting.

Foster said she got the support of a majority of the other city council members and did not ask for Dodds' resignation unilaterally.

"I spoke with City Council members one-on-one before I sent that," she said.

What Jill Dodds said when she resigned

Dodds spoke for about 6 minutes and covered a variety of topics.

She spoke at length about her work on childcare issues on city and state boards and said providing quality childcare is the reason she became a council member, helping to align Coralville's city code with state law regarding regulations on childcare facilities.

At another point, Dodds criticized the Johnson County Sheriff's Office and said her eyes have been opened to criticisms of police departments.

"Perhaps the Johnson County Sheriff's Department would benefit from personally experiencing ... spending 24 hours minimally in a cold cement holding cell," she said. "There's nothing like hands-on learning."

She then praised the Coralville Police Department — which was briefly involved before bringing in the sheriff's office to avoid a conflict of interest posed by Dodds' position on the City Council.

Coralville police, she said, treated her home, her and her husband and her "enthusiastic dogs" with respect.

Dodds also attacked the press and claimed the world is "full of hate," in reference to recent fights at Northwest Junior High School and mass shootings around the country.

The remarks marked Dodds' first public statements in the matter.

On Monday she left a meeting of Coralville Citizens Community Police Advisory Board before a reporter could speak to her.

She did not respond to phone calls or emails from the Press-Citizen before the original story on Jeffrey Dodds' arrest was published.

Iowa DHS offers resources to report child abuse

The Iowa Department of Human Services lays out several options to report child abuse on its website:

If you suspect a child under the age of 18 is being abused or neglected:

If you believe the child is in imminent danger, CALL 911 immediately.

Call the Abuse Hotline at 1-800-362-2178, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Be ready to provide identifying information and the whereabouts of the child. You may remain anonymous unless you are making a report as a mandatory reporter. If you are making report as a mandatory reporter, you must leave your name and contact information.

DHS also has a full page with details on child abuse on its website.

