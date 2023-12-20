Coralville council adds more protections against hate crimes, bids farewell to Gross

The Coralville City Council approved consideration of a law designed to punish hate speech and said goodbye to a long-standing member of the council at a special meeting on Tuesday.

Hate crime ordinance escalates penalties in city code

Public commenters from the Johnson County Interfaith Coalition spoke to the council at their Nov. 27 meeting and asked city leaders to amend its hate crime ordinances, both to match Iowa City and North Liberty’s ordinances and to help protect individuals.

On Tuesday, the changes moved closer to reality when the council passed the first consideration of code amendments. The council must pass two more considerations before it becomes part of the city code.

Hate crime protections do not currently exist in the city's code. Violations are handled based on state law, which does not use language to determine “bias-motivated” hate crimes.

Violators of the new ordinance will be subject to harassment or trespassing charges. First offenses will carry a $300 fine and subsequent offenses come with an $850 fine.

Mayor Meghann Foster thanked community members in the interfaith coalition who spoke up and worked with the city to amend the code.

"Some of these advocates were asking for some additional protections and I'm happy that we are able to do that," Foster said.

The passage comes just a few days after Coralville’s Agudas Achim Congregation synagogue was shaken by a bomb threat. Coralville police responded to the threat but found no evidence of any explosives in the area, the department said.

The language that would be added to the code is as follows:

“It shall be unlawful for a person to commit a bias-motivated hate crim[e]. For the purposes of this Section 41.17, “Bias-motivated hate crime” means one or more of the following public offenses when committed against a person or person’s property because of the victim’s actual or perceived race, color, creed, religion, national origin, political affiliation, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, disability or marital status or the person’s association with a person or group with one or more of these actual or perceived characteristics.”

Mitch Gross leaves council after 16 years of service

Coralville's longest-serving council member, Mitch Gross, already has a plan for the second Tuesday in January, his first without a council meeting since 2007.

“As I was talking with Mayor Lundell, we do have a plan that we’ve decided: For each public meeting, and we’re going to start with Coralville city council, we’re going to have two Manhattan’s and then we’re going to start a Facebook Live and just do live commentary on all the meetings,” Gross said.

Gross attended his final city council meeting as a commissioner Tuesday, stepping down after 16 years of service. John Lundell served as Coralville’s mayor for 18 years before retiring and giving way to current mayor Meghann Foster. Gross and Lundell spent more than a decade together.

“We’re going to take it on the road,” Gross joked. “We’re going to school board, Iowa City City Council — that will be maybe four Manhattan’s — and just keep doing all of the public meetings.”

Gross opened his final council report with a heartfelt thanks, echoing similar sentiments his colleagues gave.

“I’m so very, very grateful that I’ve been able to serve the city and to serve in this body,” he said. “It’s been a true honor.”

He offered kind words to city staff, including long-serving city administrative staff, administrator Kelly Hayworth and deputy city administrator Ellen Habel.

“If you think back of all the things that have been accomplished in that 16 years, it's pretty amazing,” Hayworth said. “Your dedication to the community is appreciated… I admire what you've done with the with the school district and West High because I've heard from many of your students what impact that you've had. I've learned a lot from you over the years and I just appreciate that.”

Each council member spoke to Gross’ character, dedication to the city and his impact on the community.

“Thank you for being a voice for change. Thank you for being a good friend,” Foster said. “We’re going to miss you a lot. Your service has been incredible and a lot of the things that we’ve accomplished in the city of Coralville have happened because of the foundation that you laid.”

