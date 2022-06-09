Coralville day care owner Jeffrey Dodds pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges

Courts

Jeffrey Dodds entered a plea of not guilty this week on three charges of sexually abusing a child at his day care in Coralville last year.

Dodds' attorney, Eric Tindal, entered the written plea of not guilty this week for three counts of sexual abuse in the second degree, a Class B felony, in Iowa District Court for Johnson County.

Dodds, 63, was initially charged in April with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse between June 1 and Nov. 19, 2021, against a child under age 14. Dodds co-owned Simple Abundance Child Care in Coralville with his wife Jill, who had served on the Coralville City Council since 2012. The business has since closed, Jill Dodds told the Press-Citizen in April.

More: Husband of Coralville City Councilor and day care owner charged with sexually abusing 4-year-old child

An order was filed Tuesday by Sixth Judicial District of Iowa Judge Christopher Bruns setting a case management conference on Aug. 5 and a jury trial on Oct. 4. Both will occur at the Johnson County Courthouse. Dodds is ordered to appear or a warrant will be issued for his arrest.

The fallout from Jeffrey Dodds' arrest resulted in his wife resigning from the Coralville City Council and making a lengthy statement at the council meeting claiming the allegations against her husband are false. She complained about her treatment at the hands of fellow city councilors — some of whom had privately asked that she resign. She informed the Press-Citizen at that meeting that her husband intended to fight the charges.

More: Coralville City Council member resigns a week after husband arrested on child sex abuse charges

Coralville City Council is still dealing with Jill Dodds' resignation, opting to appoint a new colleague instead of holding a special election. More details on who will fill Dodds' seat may become public on Tuesday when the council meets.

Applicants were given until June 3 to apply. The City Council and Mayor Meghann Foster were to interview the applicants Thursday at City Hall. Seven people applied to the position — Barry Bedford, Kent Christan, Eric Gissendanner, Mackensie Graham, Keith Jones, Phuong Nguyen and Fay Vittetoe.

George Shillcock is the Press-Citizen's local government and development reporter covering Iowa City and Johnson County. He can be reached at (515) 350-6307, GShillcock@press-citizen.com and on Twitter @ShillcockGeorge

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Iowa man pleads not guilty to charges of sexually abusing a child