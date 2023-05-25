A Coralville man was arrested for his involvement in a fatal shooting outside of H-Bar in October

A Coralville man was arrested Wednesday for his part in a fatal shooting last fall in an alley by H-Bar in Iowa City.

Tramon Robinson, 24, faces a single count of dominion/control of a firearm by a felon.

On March 13, Antonio Scotton, a 19-year-old from Cedar Rapids, was arrested on charges of voluntary manslaughter and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Several physical fights broke out prior to the shooting on Oct. 23, 2022 that killed Waymond Thomas, a 36-year-old man from Iowa City, according to court filings. Iowa City Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired around 2 a.m. in an alley outside the hookah bar H-Bar, 220 S. Van Buren St.

Robinson's firearm allegedly fell to the ground during a scuffle, which was picked up by Scotton, who allegedly fired several shots at Thomas and another person, striking the victim. Robinson admitted to officers the Tarus G2c, a 9 mm pistol, belonged to him. He is banned from owning a gun after being convicted of fraudulent purchase of a firearm and possession of marijuana with intent to sell last May.

More: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg praises Eastern Iowa Airport's $20 million modernization

Waymond received emergency medical aid when Johnson County Ambulance Service arrived on the scene. He was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics where he later died.

The shooting was the second such occurrence in just over two months in the alley outside of H-Bar, the other of which left a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

By December, H-Bar was temporarily court-ordered to cease business operations after 2 a.m. every day and weren't allowed to service customers after that time, the Press-Citizen reported.

Paris Barraza covers entertainment, lifestyle and arts at the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Reach her at PBarraza@press-citizen.com or 319-519-9731. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Alleged shooter used Robinson's gun to kill man, officers believe