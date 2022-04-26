Coraopolis center to be named after legendary Fred Milanovich Sr.

CORAOPOLIS – When he was attending high school at Coraopolis, Edward Elder said his coach, Fred Milanovich Sr., asked him what he wanted to do after graduation.

Elder told Milanovich, who he and many others simply referred to as “coach,” that he was considering joining the U.S. Air Force. Milanovich told him straight out, “No you’re not. You’re going to be a teacher.”

Milanovich was always looking out for “his boys,” Elder said, and had noticed Elder had an interest in teaching.

Milanovich helped Elder enroll at the then-Indiana State Teachers College, which put him on a path to his educational career. Every year when he returned from college, coach would always check in on him to see how he was doing. The day after Elder graduated, Milanovich called to say he had scheduled him a same-day interview at Hopewell.

This led Elder to get hired and work at Hopewell for seven years, then eventually get hired as a principal at Center. Elder is a former superintendent at the former Center Area School District, and is the current president of the board of trustees for the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School. He said he owes Milanovich for much of his career success.

“Coach is very dear in my heart,” Elder said. “He was very humble, give you the shirt off his back.”

Now, the planned community center at Coraopolis' former train station will be called the Coach Fred Milanovich Center for Community Connection to honor his legacy.

A conference was held this past Saturday at the train station building to discuss the naming.

Milanovich sports legacy

According to the Beaver County Sports Hall of Fame, Milanovich coached at different Beaver County school districts during his career, including Aliquippa, Hopewell, Ambridge and South Side, and was most famous for his tenure at Coraopolis.

From 1945-60, Milanovich coached football, basketball, volleyball, and track-and-field at Coraopolis, where he won coach of the year several times, had two unbeaten football teams, and two section winning basketball teams. Milanovich was also a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from Jan. 7, 1975 through Nov. 30, 1980.

Milanovich’s son, Fred Milanovich Jr., said growing up, he was known as “the coach’s son,” and not by his name. Over the years, he's taken his family to visit where he grew up in Hopewell, and later Coraopolis. Milanovich Jr. said whenever he came back to visit his father, who passed away on May 13, 1997, they would visit the train station.

Former Coraopolis Mayor Shawn Reed said Coach Milanovich helped put Coraopolis on the map, and had a tremendous impact on the borough.

The importance and history of the station

The train station, built in 1896, is being renovated to become a community space. Reed, who is also the project chairman, said between 1896 and 1989, when the station was shut down, more than 150 million people came to and from the station.

It's one of the last stations of its kind and era standing in the area, he said.

Reed said discussions for the renovation of the station go as far back as 2006, but planning and fundraising began in earnest in 2014. The new center will serve as a place of community gathering, communication and education, he said.

Milanovich Jr. said when he and his family found out about the project, they reached out to give a financial contribution to the project, on behalf of Coach Milanovich.

“This is going to be a lot of fun,” Milanovich Jr. said.

State Rep. Anita Astorino Kulik, D, Allegheny County, said she has supported the project since the beginning.

“I think it’s going to be an absolutely wonderful community center for everyone,” Kulik said.

