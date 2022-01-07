Coraopolis man arrested in attempted kidnapping of 9-year-old from school bus stop

CORAOPOLIS — After a reported attempted kidnapping at a bus stop, a Coraopolis man is now facing multiple charges from Allegheny County police.

Allegheny County officers announced the arrest of William Goring, 40, after they said he attempted to kidnap a 9-year-old girl waiting at a school bus stop in Coraopolis on Thursday.

According to a police release, the female Cornell Elementary pupil was waiting at the stop at School and McCabe streets around 8:15 a.m.when Goring approached her from behind. Police said he then grabbed her by the hair and covered her mouth, attempting to force her away from the bus stop.

As the child began to resist, she was able to break free and flee to the school bus as it arrived at the intersection. Officers were then notified of the incident, with investigators quickly identifying Goring as the suspected assailant.

Investigators said Goring is a stranger to the girl.

Goring has been charged with attempted kidnapping, attempting to interfere with the custody of a child, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment and aggravated assault.

