Corban University names John Mark Yeats as its new president

John Mark Yeats will be Corban University's new president, the Salem university's board of trustees announced Tuesday.

Yeats previously served as vice president of student services, dean of students and success and Title IX coordinator at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and Spurgeon College in Kansas City, Missouri. He also taught classes in church history.

"Dr. Yeats brings a passion for Christian education and a commitment to Corban's mission and vision that excites us about the future of the University," Rod Hoff, chair of the board of trustees, said in a press release. "Our unwavering desire is for Corban to achieve its mission to educate Christians who will make a difference in the world for Jesus Christ.

Yeats will be the university's 11th president and will begin work on June 1, following a seven-month search by the presidential search committee of Corban University trustees, faculty, staff, alumni and students.

President Sheldon Nord, who served as the university's president since 2013, left Corban last year after Nord and the board "agreed to a transition of leadership," according to a press release.

Yeats earned his doctorate in church history from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School, according to the press release. He also holds degrees from Southern Seminary, Oxford University, Criswell College and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

He is the author of three books and has worked in Christian higher education for nearly two decades in administrative and faculty roles.

"Corban University is fortunate to welcome Dr. John Mark Yeats—a warm, relatable, and highly capable leader,” Tom Cornman, the university's interim president, said in a press release. “Having served with distinction in university and church settings, he is both a gifted scholar and a recognized Christian thought leader. I am confident that Dr. Yeats will lead and represent Corban well, continuing to enthusiastically advance its mission.”

