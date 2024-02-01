Corbin, Barbourville officers arrest Woodbine man for meth trafficking, child abuse

Feb. 1—CORBIN — The Corbin Police Department, in a joint investigation with the Barbourville Police Department, has arrested a Woodbine man on several felony charges.

The charges come following the execution of a search warrant where CPD says police discovered eight ounces of suspected methamphetamine in addition to heroin, fentanyl and firearms. Officers also found children present in the home.

Harrison A. Hoskins, 30, of Woodbine, has been charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (2 or more grams of meth), first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (drug unspecified, 2nd offense), first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin), first-degree Possession of Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives, third-degree Assault (police officer), Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Governmental Operations, Endangering Welfare of a Minor, third-degree Criminal Abuse, and several other lesser charges.

Hoskins is scheduled to be arraigned today (Thursday, February 1) at 9 a.m. in Knox County District Court. He remained lodged in the Knox County Detention Center with a $50,000 bond at press time.