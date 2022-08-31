Corbin man arrested for breaking into car at Cracker Barrel

Aug. 31—KNOX COUNTY — A Corbin man is facing a theft charge in connection to an investigation by the Knox County Sheriff's Department, according to a press release via Facebook on Monday.

Terry McFarland, 43, of Corbin, was arrested last Friday and charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition-over $500.

According to the sheriff's department, Deputy Jesse Smith received a complaint of a vehicle being broken into at Cracker Barrel in Corbin and that the suspect had traveled to Knox County.

Through his investigation, Dep. Smith identified and located the suspect at a residence on Moore Hill Avenue in Corbin. The deputy was able to recover a purse and cash at that time, while other items reportedly taken during the theft were located in Laurel County.

McFarland was initially lodged in the Knox County Detention Center on the misdemeanor charge but has since been released.