Corbin man arrested in southern Laurel bank robbery

Sep. 28—A man is in custody following an armed robbery at Community Trust Bank in southern Laurel County on Tuesday afternoon.

Shawn Fox, 35, of Gooden Lane in Corbin, is now charged with first-degree robbery in the incident. Money and a pistol were recovered during the investigation.

Through teamwork involving several agencies, it only took an hour and a half to apprehend the suspect involved in the incident at the edge of Knox County.

According to information from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, the man entered the bank on U.S. 25 (Cumberland Parkway) around 12:45 p.m., armed with a gun and demanded money. He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money in a red Honda Civic.

Information was developed that Fox had changed clothing and left the Civic for a red Ford F-150 pickup truck. Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith located the truck hidden behind a residence on Moore Hill Road, at the edge of the Knox County line.

Law enforcement officials — including Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Knox County Sheriff's Office, Corbin Police Department and Kentucky State Police — surrounded the residence, while the Knox County EMS was on standby at a close distance.

Fox was called out by law enforcement, surrendering himself shortly after without incident. He was taken to the Laurel Sheriff's Office to be questioned by law enforcement officials, including the FBI. London Police Detectives Danny Robinson and Ashley Taylor assisted in the investigation and interviews.

Laurel Sheriff John Root credited the cooperation and teamwork of all involved in the investigation and arrest, which resulted in no injuries to anyone involved in the holdup and the arrest.