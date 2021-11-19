Corbin man charged after allegedly beating father with pipe

A man in Corbin has been charged with assault after allegedly beating his father with a pipe, according to the Knox County sheriff’s department.

Jonathan Wyatt, 28, was booked into the Knox County Detention Center Thursday afternoon, according to jail records. Along with the first-degree assault charge, he also faces one count of first-degree burglary, according to the sheriff’s Facebook post.

On Nov. 11, Wyatt allegedly went to his father’s house, kicked in his back door and started arguing with him, according to the sheriff’s department. The argument turned physical. Wyatt is accused of hitting his father multiple times in the face, arms and other parts of the body with a PVC pipe.

The victim suffered serious injuries from the fight, the sheriff’s department said.

Wyatt is being held on a $5,000 bond, per jail records.