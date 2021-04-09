Corbin man facing attempted kidnapping, promoting human trafficking charges to be in court Monday

Emily Adams-Bentley, The Sentinel Echo, London, Ky.
·2 min read

Apr. 9—CORBIN — A Corbin man who has been accused of attempting to kidnap and then offering $1,000 for a toddler is set to appear in Whitley District Court on Monday.

Ronnie Lou Helton, 73, of Corbin, was arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping of a minor and promoting human trafficking of a victim under 18 years of age after the Corbin Police Department were called to a residence on Gordon Hill Pike on Wednesday evening.

Kristy Baker, the child's grandmother, reported to police that a male subject, later identified as Helton, walked over to where he 3-year-old grandchild was playing on a trailer and began attempting to assist him to the other side of the fence by holding his hand and leading him to where the trailer sloped higher up on the fence.

Baker told police that when she began to yell at the subject, he released the child who then ran to her.

According to the arrest citation, Helton walked into the family's yard as the child ran from Baker to her boyfriend, Tony Goodwin, who was coming from around the back of the house.

"Goodwin reported that the 3-year-old clinched his leg and hid behind him," the arrest citation read. Goodwin then reported that Helton offered $1,000 for the child.

After Goodwin yelled for the man to leave, Helton went back across the road to where his vehicle was parked and left, according to the arrest citation.

Baker was able to give police a license plate number along with a description of the vehicle and suspect, who was later located at an apartment on American Greeting Card Road where he was arrested.

Helton was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center where he remains. He is set to appear in Whitley District Court on Monday at 9:05 a.m.

Recommended Stories

  • Trooper Shot, 1 Dead After Employee Opens Fire at Texas Business: Police

    Sergio Flores/ReutersThe man who killed one person and wounded five others in a shooting at a cabinetry business in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon was an employee, police say.Larry Winston Bollin, 27, was taken into police custody about two hours after the rampage and booked on a charge of murder, according to the Bryan Police Department. Investigators have yet to determine a motive, and the victims have not yet been identified. Two of the five people injured were in critical condition as of late Thursday, while three others were said to be in stable condition. A state trooper who was shot during a pursuit of the suspect was in “serious but stable condition” following the manhunt. The Bryan Police Department said the shooting on Stone City Drive took place at around 2:30 p.m. local time. Police believe the shooter opened fire within Kent Moore Cabinets, where hundreds of people work, in the Brazos County Industrial Park. “Right now we feel that the scene is safe,” Lieutenant Jason James told reporters while a manhunt was still underway for the shooter. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement on the shooting, “I’ve been working with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act. Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect. Cecilia & I are praying for the victims & their families & for the injured officer.”A nearby school, Jane Long Intermediate, temporarily went into lockdown during the police response and would not release students but later lifted the measure, according to local reports.The shooting happened just hours after President Joe Biden gave a White House Rose Garden address on gun reform, calling gun violence “an epidemic” and “an international embarrassment.”On Wednesday, five people, including a beloved family doctor and his grandkids, were killed in a mass shooting in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The suspect, former NFL pro Phillip Adams, shot himself before he could be apprehended.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Photo of massive snake leads to public safety warning and search of Pennsylvania park

    “A witness stated the snake did not appear to be a native species.”

  • Protests break out after murder of kidnapped woman in Kyrgyzstan

    Hundreds of people rallied in front of Kyrgyzstan's interior ministry on Thursday to demand the resignation of its leadership for what they called police inaction over the murder of a kidnapped woman. Aizada Kanatbekova, 27, was kidnapped on April 5 and found strangled in a car in a rural area two days later, together with her suspected murderer who had died from knife wounds, apparently self-inflicted. Prime Minister Ulugbek Sharipov addressed the crowd, asking the people to give police time to investigate the crime.

  • Disneyland's Marvel Avengers Campus set to open June 4 at Disney California Adventure Park

    Disneyland Resort is giving Marvel fans a chance to enter the universe starting June 4 when Avengers Campus is set to open.

  • Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope accepts offensive challenge

    Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was challenged by Lakers coach Frank Vogel to become more of an offensive force. He had 28 points in narrow loss to the Heat.

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • Positive atmosphere, little progress in Iran nuclear talks

    Nascent talks aimed at bringing the United States back into the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran broke Friday without any immediate signs of progress on the thorny issues dividing Washington and Tehran, but with delegates talking of a constructive atmosphere and resolving to continue the discussions. Two working groups that have been meeting in Vienna since Tuesday to brainstorm ways to secure the lifting of American sanctions and Iran's return to compliance with the deal reported their initial progress to a joint commission of diplomats from the world powers that remain in the deal — France, Germany, Britain, China and Russia. Russian delegate Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted that participants had “noted with satisfaction the initial progress made.”

  • ‘I almost gave up playing them.’ SC man uses family birthdays to score big lottery win

    He said he will continue to play the “lucky numbers.”

  • Covid-19 vaccination: Is India running out of doses?

    India produces most of the world's jabs but its own vaccination drive appears to be struggling.

  • Judge rejects compassionate release for Jeffrey MacDonald, killer in notorious NC case

    The death of MacDonald’s wife and daughters at Fort Bragg inspired the true-crime book and movie “Fatal Vision.” He claimed hippies broke in and killed the family.

  • These Prefabricated Homes Showcase the Beauty and Innovative of Sustainable Living

    While locations of the kitchen and bathrooms are set, clients can customize the layouts to fit their needs, including open or traditional floor plans, and add amenities such as balconies, gardens, and parking. Architect Jeffrey Sommers of Square Root designed the semi-customizable C3 Pre-fab—the first LEED Platinum–certified home in Chicago—using corrugated Galvalume, reclaimed wood, and fiber cement. Modular construction allowed the firm to build on a narrow site that would have not have allowed traditional building methods.

  • Biden unveils commission to study changes at the Supreme Court after pressure from progressives

    The push for change at the Supreme Court comes as liberals have stewed over President Trump's three nominations, giving conservatives a 6-3 edge.

  • Myanmar junta attacks again as spokesman defends crackdown

    Security forces in Myanmar cracked down heavily again Friday on protesters against the military's seizure of power, even as the ruling junta downplayed reports of state violence. Reports on online news outlets and on social media said at least four people were killed in Bago, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) northeast of Yangon, in an attack by government troops and police that began before dawn and continued sporadically until after dark. The Bago Weekly Journal Online said a source at the city’s main hospital, whom it didn’t name, believed about 10 people had been killed.

  • Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Vaccine passports, cleaning guidelines, alcohol & more

    Each week, we’ll offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

  • Oilers beat Senators 3-1 to sweep 9-game season series

    Devin Shore broke a tie with 7:02 left, Mike Smith made 39 saves and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Thursday night to sweep the nine-game season series. Kailer Yamamoto and Jesse Puljujarvi, into an empty net, also scored for Edmonton. “Everyone’s got a role,” Shore said.

  • How to make an oatmeal bath to soothe and moisturize skin, according to dermatologists

    Oatmeal baths are particularly beneficial for skin conditions like eczema, poison ivy, diaper rash, acne, and sunburn.

  • Georgia vaccine site is at least fourth in US to pause Johnson & Johnson COVID shots

    Officials said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution.”

  • Wholesale prices up 1% in March, energy leads the way again

    Wholesale prices jumped again in March pushed by another big increase in energy prices, the government reported Friday. The Labor Department’s producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, rose 1% in March, follows last month’s 0.5% gain and a record jump of 1.3% in January. Energy prices jumped 5.9%, the Labor Department said Friday.

  • Another TCU basketball player appears headed to the NCAA transfer portal

    Redshirt freshman guard Taryn Todd would be the fourth scholarship player the Frogs have seen enter the portal since the season ended.