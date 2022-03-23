Corbin man indicted for charges stemming from meeting minor through Snapchat

Mar. 23—WHITLEY COUNTY — A Corbin man was indicted by a Whitley County grand jury on Monday after allegedly kidnapping, sexually abusing and assaulting a minor he had met through the social media app Snapchat.

Charles Durham II, 41, was indicted on charges of kidnapping, first-degree sexual abuse and fourth-degree assault for an incident that occurred in February.

A female juvenile called 911 early in the morning on February 19 stating that she was being held against her will by a man who she had allegedly met on Snapchat. According to the arrest citation, the juvenile female told police officers she snuck out of her parents' home to meet the man, who was later identified as Durham, in person and he picked her up and took her to his residence where he "wouldn't let her leave the bedroom for two days."

The juvenile female told officers that Durham forced himself upon her, although she told him "no." She stated that another female was at Durham's residence as well and he was taking photos of them while there.

According to the arrest citation, the female stated that Durham was trying to kick in the bedroom door to get to the female, which then struck her in the face. He also, allegedly, threw a box at her which struck her in the face. The female had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance due to the injuries she sustained.

Durham was later arrested after he was located next door at his parents' home. According to the arrest citation, when officers brought Durham back to be identified by the female, she "began to panic at the sight of him and was in extreme fear."

Durham was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center where he remains, according to detention center records.

Others indicted by the Whitley County grand jury and their charges include:

-Christopher Surgener, 37, of Corbin: Burglary in the third degree; receiving stolen firearm; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Story continues

-Jonathan Perkins, 34, of Williamsburg: Assault in the second degree; assault in the fourth degree.

-Cara Lawson, 33, of Williamsburg: Promoting contraband in the first degree; assault in the fourth degree; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense.

-Larry B. Shelton, 39, of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; persistent felony offender in the first degree.

-Jonathan Bryant, 35, of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense.

-Della Beams, 52, of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense.

-Joshua Brooks, 31, of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense.

-Jamie Mullins, 34, of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense.

-Daniel Chansler, 46, of Williamsburg: Receiving stolen property of the value of $1,000 or more; possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense.

-Joshua Bush, 23, of Williamsburg: Receiving stolen property of the value of $1,000 or more.

-David Miller, 45, of Williamsburg: Receiving stolen property of the value of $1,000 or more.

-Clifton Harris, 22, of Williamsburg: Burglary in the second degree; assault in the fourth degree.

-Billy Curnutt, 51, of Williamsburg: Receiving stolen property of the value of $1,000 or more; persistent felony offender in the first degree.

-Tammy Gray, 52, of Williamsburg: Receiving stolen property of the value of $1,000 or more.

-Kevin D. Howington, 48, of Williamsburg: Two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense.

An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.