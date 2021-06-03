Corbin man indicted on first-degree rape charges

Jun. 3—KNOX COUNTY — A Knox County grand jury only retuned a handful of indictments this month, one of which charges a Corbin man with three counts of rape in the first degree.

The indictment charging Payton Chase Garrison, 19, states that that during the month of May, Garrison engaged in sexual intercourse with a victim who was 14 at the time "through the use of forcible compulsion."

The indictment says Garrison did the same in September 2019 with a then 13-year-old victim, and again in October 2019 with another 13-year-old victim.

Others indicted by the Knox County grand jury and their charges include:

-David Darrell Ellington, 22, of East Bernstadt: Trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) in the first degree, first offense; public intoxication; resisting arrest

-Rebecca Lynn Welch, 44, of Corbin: Trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) in the first degree, first offense; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense.

-Brianna Lashae Evans, 22, of Gray: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree; driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense; possession of a controlled substance (Suboxone) in the second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia

-Christopher Michael Banta, 27, of Dayhoit: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000

-Alexander White, 28, of Lebanon, Ohio: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000

-James Alan Mann, 41, of Corbin: Criminal mischief in the first degree; theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000; persistent felony offender in the first degree

-James E. Vaughn (AKA Eric Vaughn), 55, of Barbourville: Two counts of program assistance fraud