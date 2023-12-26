Corbin man indicted for non-compliance with sex offender registry

Dec. 26—WHITLEY COUNTY — A local man arrested last month for violating the conditions of his sex offender registration has been indicted by the Whitley County Grand Jury.

Joseph Patrick Watson, 53, of Corbin, was indicted last week on charges of Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration and Registrant Prohibited from Residing or being Present in Certain Areas.

According to the indictment, Watson failed to report a change of address to the Kentucky State Police Sex Offender Registry and violated the terms of his registration by residing within 1,000 feet of a school.

He had been arrested October 30 as part of a joint investigation Corbin Police conducted with Whitley County Sheriff's Office and Whitley County Probation and Parole.

Watson is scheduled to be arraigned in Whitley Circuit Court on January 16. At press time, he remained lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

In a separate indictment involving a sex-related offense, Bill Nix, 31, of Emlyn, has been charged with Video Voyerism and Distribution of Sexually Explicit Images without Consent for allegedly taking explicit photos of an individual and then distributing the aforementioned photos to that individual's children.

An indictment is an accusation only and does not imply guilt or innocence. A person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.