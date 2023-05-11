Corbin man sentenced in federal court for September bank robbery

May 11—LONDON — The Corbin man who pled guilty in January to robbing a southern Laurel County bank last September 27 has been sentenced in U.S. District Court.

Shawn Martin Fox, 35, of Gooden Lane, pled guilty to the federal bank robbery count in connection to the theft from Community Trust Bank on US 25W (Cumberland Gap Parkway).

On Monday, Fox was sentenced to 80 months (approximately six year and eight months) in federal prison.

Fox was initially arrested by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office for first-degree robbery at the state level before he was indicted by a federal grand jury in November.

According LCSO, Laurel Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call at 12:50 p.m. on September 27 from a Community Trust Bank employee that there was a robbery in progress at the bank.

With video capturing the suspect's likeness and a description of the getaway car as a maroon Honda Civic, the investigation led officers to Fox's residence, where they found the Honda Civic and some discarded clothing.

Further investigation led them to another residence where the property owner said Fox had left in a Ford F-150 truck. Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith then located the truck behind a residence on Moore Hill Avenue near Corbin.

According to LCSO, area law enforcement officers including surrounded the house and called Fox out — surrendering shortly afterward, less than two hours after the robbery.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root stated that great teamwork between the Knox County Sheriff's Office, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, and Kentucky State Police with assistance from the public resulted in a quick arrest and a safe resolution.

Laurel Sheriff's Detective Robert Reed served as the case officer. Agencies involved in the investigation included Laurel Sheriff's Office, Knox County Sheriff's Office, Corbin Police Department, London Police Department, Kentucky State Police, and the London Office of the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation).

Had Fox gone to trial, he faced up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. According to his plea agreement, he is expected to pay $1,965 in restitution to Community Trust Bank.

A restitution hearing has been scheduled for July 25.

At press time, Fox remained lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.