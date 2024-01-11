Corbin mayor addresses the state of the city at SKY Chamber meeting

Jan. 11—CORBIN — Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus gave her annual state of the city address at Tuesday's Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce meeting.

The chamber luncheon was the first of the year and was held at the Corbin Center off Exit 25.

In her address, Mayor Razmus honed in on a few key topics, which included infrastructure and the annexation of Exit 29.

On Tuesday, as heavy rain persisted throughout most of the day, Mayor Razmus discussed the importance of infrastructure.

The heavy rains flooded Master Street, which caused traffic issues. Razmus used this example as a launching point for her discussion of infrastructure. The Mayor of Corbin noted that the city wants to provide major upgrades to the storm drain system, sewer system, and patch dilapidated roads, but lack of funding often prohibits these endeavors.

According to Razmus though, federal and state monies have recently been earmarked to go specifically to rural areas for the purpose of revamping infrastructure, so there is hope yet of a more construction being done.

Additionally, Mayor Razmus also spoke about the annexation of Exit 29 and where the City of Corbin is in that process.

The annexation has been a topic of much debate ever since 2020, following the onset of the legal battle between the governing bodies of London and Corbin.

At that time, the London City Council passed an annexation ordinance that would bring in properties near Exit 29 into the City of London. Subsequently, Corbin brought a lawsuit against London.

Following a period of litigation, appeal, and strenuous legal fighting, the London City Council ultimately repealed the ordinance and withdrew participation from the lawsuit.

There are several properties, including the Corbin Walmart, near Exit 29 that would provide ample tax revenue for Corbin should it be annexed.

However, according to the mayor, the Kentucky State Legislature has recently barred this kind of annexation from occurring, citing issues statewide with territorial disputes of this nature.

Now, on Corbin's end, Mayor Razmus has said that "progress is slow, but the wheels are finally turning."

Razmus was determinate in her words about what a proper annexation would mean for Corbin.

She said, "We have to be a community that comprises and seeks solutions for our area...I want to solidify our place in the area...nothing is given being a railroad town without a railroad."

In other news, Economic Development Director (and chamber executive director) Bruce Carpenter also spoke at Tuesday's meeting.

Carpenter introduced the new Board of Directors members of the SKY Chamber of Commerce and thanked outgoing members for their work over the previous year.

Incoming members include: Heather Barrineau (Century21 Advantage Realty); Tommy Black (REMAX on Main); Anthony Powers (Baptist Health); Greg Razmus (Cinema Social); Trent Knuckles; Pat Conlin; Burley McFarland (Renfro Supply); Robert Hays (Corbin Housing Authority); Aaron Schuhmann (Hometown Bank); Keyla Stubblefield (The Job Shop); and Jeannie Hensley (Cumberland Valley National Bank).

Outgoing members include: Randy Bargo (Cumberland Valley National Bank); Samantha Schuhmann (Pepsi Corbin); Lisa Harrison (Times Tribune); and Kristina White (Sallie Davidson Realtors).

Additionally, the Chamber of Commerce was presented with a donation of $2,000 by Tommy Black for use over the coming year.